Didion Milling in Cambria faces $676,808 in fines following 2020 death

Didion Milling in Cambria faces $676,808 in fines after the US Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued 10 citations for safety violations following the death of a worker in December 2020.

According to a press release from the USDA, a worker who was clearing corn debris from a silo failed to arrive for a regularly scheduled meeting in December. Employees called 911 when they could not find the worker at the silo or reach him by phone. Emergency workers found the man engulfed in the silo operated by Didion and took nine hours to recover the body.

An OSHA investigation found that the manager entered the unsafe grain bin despite an external process being underway to remove corn from the clogged silo. OSHA also found that the external process should have continued for several more days before anyone was allowed to enter the grain bin.

OSHA issued four willful citations and ten serious citations, most of them involving requirements for safe entry into grain storage structures. Didion has 15 business days to pay, request an informal conference or contest the findings.

