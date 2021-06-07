Didion Milling in Cambria faces $676,808 in fines following 2020 death

Didion Milling in Cambria faces $676,808 in fines after the US Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued 10 citations for safety violations following the death of a worker in December 2020.
According to a press release from the USDA, a worker who was clearing corn debris from a silo failed to arrive for a regularly scheduled meeting in December. Employees called 911 when they could not find the worker at the silo or reach him by phone. Emergency workers found the man engulfed in the silo operated by Didion and took nine hours to recover the body.
An OSHA investigation found that the manager entered the unsafe grain bin despite an external process being underway to remove corn from the clogged silo. OSHA also found that the external process should have continued for several more days before anyone was allowed to enter the grain bin.
OSHA issued four willful citations and ten serious citations, most of them involving requirements for safe entry into grain storage structures. Didion has 15 business days to pay, request an informal conference or contest the findings.
"The loss of a member of our Didion work family is tragic and leaves a lasting impact. Our hearts remain with our team member’s family. While we respect OSHA and the important work it performs, we disagree with their conclusions and will work with OSHA to address those concerns while always striving to improve our safety program," said Ron Irwin, Didion strategic communications senior associate, in a statement. "OSHA’s regulations establish the base for our safety programs, but our commitment to safety goes well beyond OSHA requirements. We will remain steadfastly committed to safety as we move forward."
The man who died was previously identified as 52-year-old Randal Rote of Waupun.
"Didion Milling’s failure to learn from recent incidents and follow industry standards and their own company policies cost this worker’s life," said Acting OSHA Regional Administrator William Donovan in Chicago. "Six of every 10 workers trapped in a grain bin don’t make it out alive. This is a frightening and tragic reality. Safety standards are in place to protect workers from serious and fatal injuries."
In March 2020, a contract worker was seriously injured at the plant after he fell 30 feet from a catwalk in a corn dryer and landing on a metal platform.
Five people died and 14 others were injured in an explosion at the plant in May 2017. Didion was cited and fined more than $1.8 million following an OSHA investigation of the explosion. The citations and fines were appealed by Didion and the matter remains unresolved in court.
