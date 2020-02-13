Digitized newspaper collection of 500,000 pages free to patrons at Portage Public Library

After the library staff or its patrons find what they’re searching for, they can clip it, save it, print it or email it to anyone in the world, Baker said.

The service is especially useful for patrons doing historical and genealogical research, Bird said.

“Historical searching in Portage seems to be a very popular activity and more so than I’ve ever seen in the other libraries I’ve worked in... I think that popularity has to do with the historical nature of our town," Bird said. "The people who live here are very proud of that history.”

Baker said the Wisconsin Historical Society lists Portage as the state’s 10th oldest city — 1828 — and the third oldest settlement.

“I think this service is sort of the perfect marriage of modern technology preserving the past: Looking to the future but never forgetting the past,” Baker said of what's already been used by members of Portage Area Genealogists, who meet at the library at 1 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month. “For the people who were already using our microfilm, I think this is a game-changer.”

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

