Director: Baraboo club to give out 200 meals per day but expects greater need amid COVID-19 closures

The other churches she’s partnering with have agreed to send more food for distribution next week, Newberry said. Boxes can be picked up from 12-12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church’s basement entrance at 416 Ash St.

DeSanto said the Baraboo Boys & Girls Club is relying on donations for its food program, though it may be able to recoup some of the costs from its summer food program.

“We have a seed donor that started this out, so we know that we have funding for at least the first week, and we’re going to continue it no matter what,” she said. “But we are looking for continued contributions toward this program.”

Donations can be made via the Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin website at bgcwcw.org or by texting “19COVID” to 41444. Volunteers can sign up online, but DeSanto said the club currently has enough in Baraboo with about 12 people approved to help with the food program.

The club encourages anyone picking up food to practice social distancing and to wash their hands thoroughly before eating the meals, according to a news release.