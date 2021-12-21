Director: Sauk County ADRC desperately needs volunteer drivers

“These folks really make a difference,” Wipperfurth said.

She and Blodgett said volunteers provide the additional service of checking on the clients to whom they are delivering food. If no one answers the door when they arrive, they tell the dining center manager who then follows up with the client’s emergency contact and, if needed, law enforcement to request a welfare check.

Blodgett said a recent survey of the ADRC’s Meals on Wheels clients found that 16% of them don’t have any visitors in a given week other than the meal delivery volunteer. Forty percent receive no more than three visits per week from other people, and one-third get half of their daily food intake from the program, she said.

“People who volunteer are truly gifts to our community,” Blodgett said. “And people who volunteer are taking care of the people that have taken care of us for years in this community, and it’s just a way to give back.”

Perez said the relationships she and her husband, Jose, have developed with clients is “definitely a two-way street” as some asked about him after he had knee replacement surgery.