Director: Sauk County ADRC desperately needs volunteer drivers

Sauk County’s Aging & Disability Resource Center needs more volunteers this season to deliver meals and transport homebound residents, work that its current volunteers describe as satisfying and rewarding.
Dropping in to pick up meals Tuesday morning, Lisa Perez said she and her husband have been delivering Meals on Wheels twice a week for a little over a year and have found the experience “extremely satisfying.”
“I just have found it the most satisfying volunteer experience of my life,” she said, “and it’s so easy to do it that I would recommend it to anyone.”
ADRC Director Susan Blodgett said the agency “desperately needs volunteers” for both its Meals on Wheels and medical transportation programs. Under the coronavirus pandemic, Sauk County’s number of home-delivered meals has grown quickly, she said, with nearly 43,000 meals delivered to 520 people in just the first three quarters of 2021.
“We’re just so busy,” she said. ADRC social workers also “can’t remember when they've been so busy,” largely due to the pandemic as well as an aging population that Blodgett referred to as a “silver tsunami.”
The ADRC has 11 meal routes per day but can’t afford enough paid employees to drive them all, Blodgett said. It also needs volunteers to help transport people to and from medical appointments.
She said it offers mileage reimbursement to volunteers who want it and will work around anyone’s schedule, even if they’re only available to volunteer for an hour every other week.
Despite currently having around 40 volunteers, “we need a lot more,” she said.
“We will take whatever we can get,” Blodgett said, adding the ADRC usually has fewer volunteers in the winter because some of them spend the cold months in warmer climates. “... We’ve never had too many volunteers.”
If someone wants to help but doesn’t have a vehicle, Blodgett said there are opportunities to volunteer with meal preparation.
Volunteers deliver hot meals in Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, La Valle and Baraboo, she said, while a staff member delivers frozen meals to people who are farther away. There’s also a pick-up site in Spring Green.
Program coordinator Brianna Wipperfurth said volunteers distribute about 130 hot meals each day across the county.
“These folks really make a difference,” Wipperfurth said.
She and Blodgett said volunteers provide the additional service of checking on the clients to whom they are delivering food. If no one answers the door when they arrive, they tell the dining center manager who then follows up with the client’s emergency contact and, if needed, law enforcement to request a welfare check.
Blodgett said a recent survey of the ADRC’s Meals on Wheels clients found that 16% of them don’t have any visitors in a given week other than the meal delivery volunteer. Forty percent receive no more than three visits per week from other people, and one-third get half of their daily food intake from the program, she said.
“People who volunteer are truly gifts to our community,” Blodgett said. “And people who volunteer are taking care of the people that have taken care of us for years in this community, and it’s just a way to give back.”
Perez said the relationships she and her husband, Jose, have developed with clients is “definitely a two-way street” as some asked about him after he had knee replacement surgery.
Judy Ellington, who has been delivering meals to roughly a dozen people twice a week since Thanksgiving, said she appreciates the ADRC staff who make the process easy for volunteers. She also would recommend it to other people.
“It’s been wonderful,” Ellington said of the experience. “I read an article one time that said that there’s something that is built into us that makes us want and need to give, and it clearly is true because it’s just a rewarding experience to touch base with people who are homebound and hand them their meal. It’s very rewarding.”
