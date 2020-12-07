Disaster medical staff working at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam

Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam confirmed today that disaster medical staff are working at its facilities in Dodge County.
Angelia Foster, the hospital’s chief administrative officer, said a disaster medical assistance team of 17 workers includes doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and others to help supplement the hospital’s own staff as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
She said Marshfield recognized the facility was not going to have the full resources to meet the needs of the community and requested assistance. The special team, organized through FEMA with Department of Health and Human Services staff, arrived Dec. 5 and is expected to leave by Dec. 18.
Foster said the hospital is grateful that the federal government stepped up to help. The team, which Foster said came prepared can be redeployed, and the Department of Defense is going to have staff visit the hospital Wednesday to learn more about the situation and possibly offer a similar resource.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Dodge County, which reported 9,076 total confirmed cases on Monday, an increase of 315 from over the weekend. 2,014 of the cases have been within the prison system, an increase of 142 since Friday, while 7,062 have been elsewhere in the community, an increase of 173 since Friday. 83 people have died of COVID-19 in Dodge County.
Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam is currently at 160 percent of its average daily census patient numbers and 10% of staff is currently out due to illness or possible exposure. The number of staff out has been as high as 25% in recent weeks. Foster said the hospital is expecting December to be a difficult month, in large part due to traveling and gathering for Thanksgiving and hunting season.
“I wish I could tell us all it’s going to get better,” Foster said. “I think we’re in for a very long, dark winter in Wisconsin.”
She continues to urge people to take steps like wearing masks in public, washing their hands frequently, staying home if ill and practicing social distancing to “bend the curve” and help the hospital not get overwhelmed.
“None of us like this,” Foster said. “We can’t give up now.”
For weeks, the Beaver Dam micropolitan area, which includes all of Dodge County, has been in the top 20 in the nation for average daily cases per 100,000 people over two weeks, according to the New York Times. The area had 115.2 daily cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of Monday, or the 16th most in the nation.
This story has been updated to reflect that the disaster medical team members are not FEMA assets.
