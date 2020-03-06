'Discover Wisconsin' shines spotlight on Columbus in new episode

“Discover Wisconsin,” a tourism television program broadcast throughout the Midwest, will be shining the spotlight on Columbia County in an upcoming episode. Portions of the show were filmed in Columbus.
The episode premieres Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin and 6:30 p.m. on WKOW 27. The episode is available now for online streaming at discoverwisconsin.com, Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire. Here’s a link to watch.
A premiere party will be held on March 14 at 3 p.m. at Rock n Wool Winery near Poynette. The event is free and open to the public.
The show kicks off in Poynette, where chamber president Luke Walz is interviewed about the area. The “Discover Wisconsin” crew explores the MacKenzie Center, Lapacek’s Orchard and Creek Bed Country Farmacy. Co-host Mariah Haberman also takes part in Rock n Wool Winery’s spring wine release and grape stomp.
In Portage, the city’s many parks are highlighted – including Pauquette Park, Silver Lake Beach and Goodyear Park. Co-host Marie Justice also tries her hand at curling while the crew filmed the Junior Curling Program. A children’s theatre workshop at the Portage Center for the Arts is also featured.
You have free articles remaining.
Rounding out the episode is a visit to The Dump Bar and Grill in Cambria, where owner Jack Jones is interviewed followed by a trip to Columbus, where the town’s history and community events are the focus. Haberman also stops at Mullin’s Short Stop and Kurth Brewery, interviewing owners Kelly Crombie and John Kurth. The episode highlights the Red Bud City’s rich history and special events, such as summer concerts in the park and the Holiday Train show.
“Columbus definitely feels like the kind of place where everybody knows your name,” Haberman said in the segment.
John Salzwedel, from the Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission, talks about the city’s historic buildings.
“Columbia County is a beautiful—and highly underrated—part of Wisconsin,” said Haberman. “I am thrilled to designate Columbia County an official 2020 Discover Wisconsin Choice Destination!”
Columbia County is also featured in episode 6 of Discover Wisconsin’s official podcast, “The Cabin.” The episode premieres Tuesday, March 10 and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and various other podcast streaming apps.
Discover Wisconsin’s “Columbia County” episode will reach the show’s broadcast network of 600,000 viewers across the upper Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Northern Illinois, and Upper Michigan. The episode was produced by Jessica Murphy. To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com.