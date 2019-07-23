The popular tourism television show “Discover Wisconsin” will highlight the Wisconsin Dells in its upcoming episode, focusing on several notable attractions in the area.
According to Maddie Brady, a spokesperson for Discover Mediaworks, the show’s host, Mariah Haberman, will take a trip across the Dells, hitting several tourist hotspots. The episode will air July 27 at 10 a.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin and at 6:30 p.m. on WKOW-TV.
“Co-host Mariah Haberman begins the show with a visit to Ishnala Supper Club,” Brady said in a press release. “Located on Mirror Lake, Ishnala offers an escape from the hustle of downtown Wisconsin Dells combined with the fun and tradition of a Wisconsin supper club. Enjoy an old fashioned on the patio, eat one of their signature steaks or lobster tails, and take in the breathtaking view in this lively and refreshing environment.”
But Ishnala is just the first of many stops for Haberman. Next up on her journey is Baraboo Bluff Winery, where Haberman and her sister will take a weekend trip to try the best wines the Dells area has to offer. According to Brady, this segment will also discuss the history of some of the wines offered at Baraboo Bluff.
Haberman will also tour Kalahari Resort. But she isn’t there to see the waterpark; Haberman and her sister will enjoy the spa Kalahari offers.
“As a full-service spa, Spa Kalahari offers massages, manicures, facials, and exquisite services like Halotherapy,” Brady said. “Haberman and her sister spend time in the Halotherapy room, which is said to have detoxifying and healing qualities, and enjoy the serene feel of this oasis right in the middle of the Kalahari.”
From there, Haberman will take in the famous Crystal Grand Music Theatre, which has played host to world-famous performers over the years. She’ll also look at the more local side of live performance in the Dells by visiting the Keg and Patio, which hosts live music every week.
“Whether it’s a high-energy downtown experience you’re after or something a little more relaxing just outside of town, there are umpteen reasons why Wisconsin Dells is a hot spot for visitors near and far,” Haberman said.
Viewers who don’t have access to live TV broadcasts can catch the show on streaming platforms such as Apple TV and Roku.
