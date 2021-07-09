Diversity and inclusion are aim of Beaver Dam business conference

Local leaders hope an upcoming business conference in Beaver Dam will bring awareness of issues surrounding diversity and inclusion as companies seek to attract more workers to the area.
The Dodge County chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host a half-day diversity, inclusion and equity conference at Beaver Dam High School July 15. The conference will be in-person and feature keynote speakers and breakout sessions to help businesses recruit and be more welcoming to workers across race, gender, physical ability, sexual orientation, national origin and perspective.
Mary Vogl-Rauscher, community development manager for the city of Beaver Dam, said the idea has been years in the making through her involvement with SHRM. She said there is an anticipated worker shortage. Several local organizations and businesses have helped sponsor the conference.
"I'm really trying to reach everyone, from the HR professionals to manufacturing to the service industries," Vogl-Rauscher said. "We're really trying to cut a wide spectrum."
Andre Gonzalez, of Mercury Marine, Jen Fry, of JenFryTalks, and Nicole Armstrong, of Queen City Certified, will be the main speakers. Attendees will also be able to choose from multiple breakout sessions about workplace diversity, inclusion and retention.
"We've got to get people to open up their eyes and look at everybody," Vogl-Rauscher said. She said it's important to consider what makes people unique and ensure workplaces are welcoming to everybody, such as access for a person who uses a wheelchair.
The city of Beaver Dam is one of the sponsors of the event. Mayor Becky Glewen said the conference is a great way to continue the work the city has done with different groups looking at how welcoming the community is following the death of George Floyd last summer.
She also said the city is a sponsor due to the importance of future growth as it looks to attract new workers.
Vogl-Rauscher said that there are about 150 people signed up to be in attendance and the goal is to break even.
"It should be a really good event, and it’s the first time Dodge County has ever done something like this," she said.
More information about the conference and how to sign up is available at dodgecountyshrm.org.
GALLERY: Residents turn out for Black Lives Matter demonstration in Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Black Lives Matter Beaver Dam
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.