Diversity and inclusion are aim of Beaver Dam business conference

Local leaders hope an upcoming business conference in Beaver Dam will bring awareness of issues surrounding diversity and inclusion as companies seek to attract more workers to the area.

The Dodge County chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host a half-day diversity, inclusion and equity conference at Beaver Dam High School July 15. The conference will be in-person and feature keynote speakers and breakout sessions to help businesses recruit and be more welcoming to workers across race, gender, physical ability, sexual orientation, national origin and perspective.

Mary Vogl-Rauscher, community development manager for the city of Beaver Dam, said the idea has been years in the making through her involvement with SHRM. She said there is an anticipated worker shortage. Several local organizations and businesses have helped sponsor the conference.

"I'm really trying to reach everyone, from the HR professionals to manufacturing to the service industries," Vogl-Rauscher said. "We're really trying to cut a wide spectrum."

Andre Gonzalez, of Mercury Marine, Jen Fry, of JenFryTalks, and Nicole Armstrong, of Queen City Certified, will be the main speakers. Attendees will also be able to choose from multiple breakout sessions about workplace diversity, inclusion and retention.

