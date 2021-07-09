 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diversity and inclusion are aim of Beaver Dam business conference
0 Comments
alert top story

Diversity and inclusion are aim of Beaver Dam business conference

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dei conference

A local Dodge County organization is hosting a conference about diversity, equity and inclusion inclusion next week in Beaver Dam as local leaders consider how to attract new workers to the area.

 SHRM DODGE COUNTY

Local leaders hope an upcoming business conference in Beaver Dam will bring awareness of issues surrounding diversity and inclusion as companies seek to attract more workers to the area.

The Dodge County chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host a half-day diversity, inclusion and equity conference at Beaver Dam High School July 15. The conference will be in-person and feature keynote speakers and breakout sessions to help businesses recruit and be more welcoming to workers across race, gender, physical ability, sexual orientation, national origin and perspective.

Ovans Peony Farm visits will take place Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. as part of Wisconsin's Arts & Peony Festival. The Beaver Dam flower farm was established three and a half years ago.

Mary Vogl-Rauscher, community development manager for the city of Beaver Dam, said the idea has been years in the making through her involvement with SHRM. She said there is an anticipated worker shortage. Several local organizations and businesses have helped sponsor the conference.

"I'm really trying to reach everyone, from the HR professionals to manufacturing to the service industries," Vogl-Rauscher said. "We're really trying to cut a wide spectrum."

Andre Gonzalez, of Mercury Marine, Jen Fry, of JenFryTalks, and Nicole Armstrong, of Queen City Certified, will be the main speakers. Attendees will also be able to choose from multiple breakout sessions about workplace diversity, inclusion and retention.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We've got to get people to open up their eyes and look at everybody," Vogl-Rauscher said. She said it's important to consider what makes people unique and ensure workplaces are welcoming to everybody, such as access for a person who uses a wheelchair. 

WATCH NOW: Vaccine education event reaches out to minorities and entire Beaver Dam community

The city of Beaver Dam is one of the sponsors of the event. Mayor Becky Glewen said the conference is a great way to continue the work the city has done with different groups looking at how welcoming the community is following the death of George Floyd last summer. 

She also said the city is a sponsor due to the importance of future growth as it looks to attract new workers.

Vogl-Rauscher said that there are about 150 people signed up to be in attendance and the goal is to break even.

"It should be a really good event, and it’s the first time Dodge County has ever done something like this," she said.

More information about the conference and how to sign up is available at dodgecountyshrm.org.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Slama, Ashley Marie
Obituaries

Slama, Ashley Marie

PORTAGE – Ashley Marie Slama, 23, of Portage, was unexpectedly and selfishly taken from this world due to a tragic car accident at no fault of…

Morris, Michelle Megan
Obituaries

Morris, Michelle Megan

RICHLAND CENTER – Michelle Megan Morris was born on May 29, 1983, in Portage, WI. She died unexpectedly on July 3, 2021.

Statz, Lisa M.
Obituaries

Statz, Lisa M.

BEAVER DAM—Lisa M. Statz, age 52, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News