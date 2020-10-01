Divine Savior Healthcare officially becomes part of Aspirus network

After beginning the merger process over a year ago, Divine Savior Healthcare became part of the Aspirus Healthcare network Thursday.

In July of last year, Divine Savior annoucned it would affiliate with Aspirus, a healthcare network with hospitals and clinics spread throughout the upper midwest.

The hospital on New Pinery Road in Portage will now be Aspirus Divine Savior.

Travis Hamele, Divine Savior Foundation executive director said, “We are excited about the resources, systems and quality healthcare Aspirus brings to our community.”

Aspirus CEO and President Matthew Heywood said Aspirus does not plan to make staffing changes at Divine Savior.

Aspirus has nearly 7,500 employees with five additional hospitals in Wisconsin—including in Wausau, Medford, Antigo, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. The network also has four hospitals in Upper Michigan and 50 clinics throughout both states.

Divine Savior currently has 940 staff members, clinics in the surrounding area and an assisted living facility.