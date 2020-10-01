Divine Savior Healthcare officially becomes part of Aspirus network

After beginning the merger process over a year ago, Divine Savior Healthcare became part of the Aspirus Healthcare network Thursday.
In July of last year, Divine Savior annoucned it would affiliate with Aspirus, a healthcare network with hospitals and clinics spread throughout the upper midwest.
The hospital on New Pinery Road in Portage will now be Aspirus Divine Savior.
Travis Hamele, Divine Savior Foundation executive director said, “We are excited about the resources, systems and quality healthcare Aspirus brings to our community.”
Aspirus CEO and President Matthew Heywood said Aspirus does not plan to make staffing changes at Divine Savior.
Aspirus has nearly 7,500 employees with five additional hospitals in Wisconsin—including in Wausau, Medford, Antigo, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. The network also has four hospitals in Upper Michigan and 50 clinics throughout both states.
Divine Savior currently has 940 staff members, clinics in the surrounding area and an assisted living facility.
While working through the almost year and a half long merging process they systems were required to get approval on acquisition from the Catholic Church, as Divine Savior was originally founded by the Sisters of the Divine Savior, a catholic organization.
“Divine Savior has been a part of our community since 1917, the product of collaboration between the community, the city and the Sisters of the Divine Savior. Everyone agreed that Portage and the surrounding communities deserved quality healthcare,” said Mike Becker, president of Divine Savior at the virtual event. “It was time for Divine Savior to collaborate once again, in order to continue to exceed the needs of this region.”
“We couldn’t have made a better choice,” Becker said. “The mission of Aspirus aligns so closely with ours, and their commitment to growing and strengthening rural communities in Wisconsin and Michigan truly gives us great hope and excitement for what’s ahead.”
