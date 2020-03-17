Divine Savior of Portage: Call us if you have symptoms

There are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County and Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare of Portage is urging residents who think they have symptoms to call the hospital first before visiting.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Walters said people should use the number for the hospital’s call center -- 844-568-0701 -- or contact their primary physician. A caller would then talk to an operator and be transferred to a nurse if necessary.

“Staying calm and thoughtful will help everyone,” Walters said. “A caller will receive important information on what to do next if they need to come into an Aspirus facility.”

Its call center hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Columbia County Health Officer Susan Lorenz is advising residents to check for important health updates by clicking on the “coronavirus” link at co.columbia.wi.us. Her daily and sometimes hourly situation updates lead with the number of confirmed cases in Columbia County -- zero -- and the number of confirmed cases in the state -- 47 as of Tuesday morning.

“It’s a situation that changes hour by hour,” Lorenz said of the novel coronavirus, for which the county’s information hotline is 608-742-9253.