DNR awards brownfields grant: Randolph to receive $35,000 for site cleanup

“At this point it looks like most of the site cleanup was done in the past,” Ireland said. “We’re not 100 percent sure on that. We haven’t got a total green light on the parcel, but we’re getting close. We’re ultimately hoping that to get that property back on the tax rolls. It’s not necessarily about putting a lot of money into our coffers.”

Village officials applied for the highly competitive grant, and were pleased to find they succeeded in their request.

“This is very good news for us,” Ireland said. “We wouldn’t have stuck our necks out without this grant. We currently have an interested buyer and we want to make sure that it is clean and doesn’t pose any liabilities. As a municipality, we have access to these kinds of grants, and we’re happy that this has turned out very well. We’re happy that we will be able to make use of this site rather than having a building standing vacant.”

DNR is pleased to work with the village to spur economic growth in the municipality of approximately 1,750 residents.