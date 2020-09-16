DNR awards city of Portage grants to begin redevelopment process on empty building downtown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Portage has been awarded a Department of Natural Resources grant to begin the process of redeveloping an empty commercial building downtown.

The building is located at 114 and 116 W. Cook St. and has been empty since 2018, said Steve Sobiek, the city’s business planning and development director.

“It has fallen into disrepair,” said Sobiek. “The first step is to determine if there is any environmental damage.”

The DNR awarded up to $35,000 to assess any environmental problems the building and property could have or caused in the time it was left empty, according to a press release.

“The DNR’s WAM award will lessen the uncertainty surrounding the property’s past use, which will hopefully help to facilitate future redevelopment and occupancy,” said the DNR's Jodie Peotter in a press release.

The grant will cover the cleanup of hazardous materials or products, spill, contamination and underground tanks investigation.

According to the press release, the building has significant water damage due to a large hole in the roof, as well as damage from the elements from not being heated, cooled or winterized in at least three years.