The latest report about a contaminated site outside Mayville found reason to change course.
The location of an old dump, south of Mayville, is regulated as a Superfund site, subject to oversight by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the United States Environmental Protection Agency as clean-up efforts continue. Superfund sites are designated for long-term clean up efforts.
The former landfill was used as a site to hold toxic and hazardous waste into the mid-1980s before it became a Superfund site. Advanced Disposal runs a modern landfill adjacent to the old one known as Glacier Ridge, and finished relocating waste from the old site to the new one in 2016 so it would be contained in a lined, regulated area. The site of the old landfill that is no longer used is the Superfund site under DNR and EPA scrutiny.
According to the fifth, five-year report on the Superfund site, issued this summer by the DNR, a layer of shale underneath the ground was originally believed to be a good plug for contaminants from reaching further into the ground. However, later monitoring showed the shale may been more permeable as contaminants have since been discovered in the deeper water aquifer, leaving the potential for exposure into drinking water in the future.
“With the levels that we’re finding, this isn’t this huge, heavy contamination but they want to make sure there’s not any issue,” said Judy Fassbender, program manager with the state DNR.
According to the report, one resident in the area drawing water from an impacted well receives bottled water and has a filter installed, and there are no other known uses of the aquifer where contaminant standards for drinking water are exceeded. However, the DNR found that there will need to be a complete investigation and possibly more remedial measures longer-term.
Fassbender said the DNR will use existing active monitoring and seek more data points for a more inclusive evaluation. She said the DNR is going through its standard process and working cooperatively with the EPA and other respondents on the site. She said the DNR is responsive to the city of Mayville and understands its concerns.
“At this point we’re working with our drinking water program to ensure that any concerns are addressed,” she said.
The records for the Superfund site will also need to be updated to reflect the fact that its waste was moved to the current landfill next door while continuing to monitor it.
Bob Smith, a member of the Mayville Common Council who has been involved with governance related to the landfill, said the dramatic change is the indication that the shale was not the barrier it was once thought to be. He said he is concerned about the indications that contamination is moving.
Village of Kekoskee officials declined to comment, saying it would be premature. Town of Hubbard officials did not respond to requests for comment. The landfill straddles the two.
Mark Nighbor, vice president of marketing and communications for Advanced Disposal, said the investment to move the waste from the Superfund site to the current landfill and dispose of contaminated soil was a significant one, and the right decision. The Glacier Ridge landfill is equipped with a lining system to keep contaminants out of the ground.
He said the 2016 move was not expected to immediately solve the issue of contaminants at the old landfill site caused by the previous operators there.
“Over time, we believe that the benefits will be realized as those contaminants naturally attenuate,” he said.
Nighbor said Advanced Disposal continues to obtain samples and analyze data about the water on the site, and that the concentration of contaminants in the groundwater has not changed significantly over the years. He said Advanced is still working to get clarity from the DNR about the information in the report and will continue to perform monitoring and assessments.
