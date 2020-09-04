DNR hopes to reopen Columbia County shooting range this year

While the Columbia County shooting range has been closed for just under a year after being damaged by severe weather, the Department of Natural Resources is hoping to have it reopened in the near future.
After heavy rainfall flooded the range, located at W6273 King St. in Poynette, the facility was closed to the public until the land dried out and crews could begin repair work, said Target Range Manager for the DNR Brenda Von Rueden.
“This range was closed for a number of reasons, both safety related and deterioration of the range,” Von Rueden said.
Most of the repairs to the facilities 100- and 50-yard rifle ranges, and 50-yard handgun range were completed in June and July.
The work included repairing washed out backstops near the targets, adding tile for drainage, and rifle shed repairs.
Needed repairs remaining include adding target holders at the handgun ranges, making it so that users are not able to move the targets, Von Rueden said.
With a majority of repairs completed, a reopening plan will come together in the near future, Von Rueden said.
“I am optimistic the range will open soon, but I am not able to offer a hard date,” Von Rueden said.
The 25-foot handgun range will remain closed until the DNR can install a bullet catcher. The timeline for this installation was expected to be included with the rest of the facility, but has been delayed due to COVID-19.
The bullet catcher is expected to be installed late fall of this year, or early spring 2021.
“Public safety is top priority for the department,” Von Rueden said.
For the Poynette Police Department, the range being closed has presented a few issues, as the department used the facility for weekly and annual firearms training.
"When the Columbia County range opened up, it was a huge asset for our agency, because it was free, they had a day dedicated for law enforcement for training," said Poynette Police Chief Eric Fisher. "With that closed it's out a huge damper on our ability for fire arms training."
Since the facility has closed, the department has been using other ranges for frequent training, but had to use the private property of an officer to do annual training.
"At this point we really have nowhere to go, we had to do a qualification recently and we had to use one of our department members private property, which is not ideal," said Fischer. "In order to maintain state certification for fire arms qualification we have to shoot."
The facility and its repairs are funded through federal funds through the Wildlife Restoration Act.
Until the range is back up and running, Von Rueden recommends local residents visit dnr.wisconsin.gov to find a list of nearby ranges available.
Fischer said the department is looking forward to the range reopening and plans to continue training there at that time.
"If it ever opens, which I hope it does, this will definitely be the only place we go," said Fischer. "We don't need anything more than have for us. We definitely will go back."
The DNR holds a partnership with the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center, in Waunakee, that is available for public use 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends through Nov. 1.
After Nov. 1, the training center will offer a daily hunter sight-in 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 through Nov. 20.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.