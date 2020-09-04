DNR hopes to reopen Columbia County shooting range this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the Columbia County shooting range has been closed for just under a year after being damaged by severe weather, the Department of Natural Resources is hoping to have it reopened in the near future.

After heavy rainfall flooded the range, located at W6273 King St. in Poynette, the facility was closed to the public until the land dried out and crews could begin repair work, said Target Range Manager for the DNR Brenda Von Rueden.

“This range was closed for a number of reasons, both safety related and deterioration of the range,” Von Rueden said.

Most of the repairs to the facilities 100- and 50-yard rifle ranges, and 50-yard handgun range were completed in June and July.

The work included repairing washed out backstops near the targets, adding tile for drainage, and rifle shed repairs.

Needed repairs remaining include adding target holders at the handgun ranges, making it so that users are not able to move the targets, Von Rueden said.

With a majority of repairs completed, a reopening plan will come together in the near future, Von Rueden said.

“I am optimistic the range will open soon, but I am not able to offer a hard date,” Von Rueden said.