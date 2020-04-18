DNR, local fire departments fight 200-acre wildfire at Necedah Wildlife Refuge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Multiple wildfires are burning in Necedah Wildlife Refuge on April 18, totaling more than 200-acres.

Initial reports from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources indicated fire crews were attempting to control an about 80-acre blaze at around 3 p.m. April 18. The fire then grew to over 200-acres before the fire was contained. A second fire began near the town of Armenia.

The fire is burning the lowland and marsh regions of the refuge. Officials indicated between four and five structures were threatened by the fire, but not impacted. Highway 80 northbound and southbound were closed for several hours.

The Department of Natural Resources reported evacuations for residents on 17th Street and Highway 80 in Necedah due to structures in the path of the fires.

“No one should have a campfire, cooking fire, or be burning debris currently,” the Necedah Wildlife Refuge said in a Facebook post addressing the fires. “Please pay close attention to any outdoor source of heat as well. Grills, welders, hot equipment all can ignite a fire on days like this. Our dry conditions and high winds will take any small spark and create a wildfire in an instant.”