Some property owners with trees near their residence may be seeing a familiar insect this time of the year: the Eastern Tent Caterpillar.
The caterpillars, which are native to Wisconsin and found statewide, seek out wild cherry, choke cherry, apple and ornamental crabapple trees most often, but they can also defoliate hawthorn, mountain ash, box elder, elm, maple, birch, willow, poplar and oak trees.
The trees’ leaves serve as sources of food for the caterpillars, while the branches are used to hold their silk tents.
“They eat the leaves,” said DNR Forest Health Specialist Mike Hillstrom. “(They) emerge as soon as the leaves basically come out… If it’s just trees in the woods, we generally don’t worry about them too much. If it’s a yard tree where people don’t like looking at them, then we suggest (they) scrape off the egg masses.”
Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance Executive Director Charlie Luthin has encountered the caterpillars before.
“I do know about them, I’ve seen them for years,” Luthin said. “I have an apple tree that if we’re not careful, those things will eat up the leaves… they defoliate pretty regularly.”
Luthin said he destroys the nests and removes caterpillars by hand without using chemicals.
“The best thing to do is go out in the morning when the caterpillars are all in that tent and just remove it by hand and (then) crush the caterpillars or put them in soapy water,” Hillstrom said. “The biggest thing that we try to advise people is don’t burn the tents and the tree. That’s really dangerous and grass fires will start under the tree because of that.”
The Eastern Tent Caterpillar is sometimes confused with the Gypsy Moth. A clear distinguishing feature between the two is the Eastern Tent Caterpillar builds silk tents and the Gypsy Moth does not. The Gypsy Moth is also an invasive species, unlike the Eastern Tent Caterpillar.
According to UW-Extension, “populations of the Eastern Tent Caterpillar are normally kept below damaging levels by many natural enemies such as birds and parasitic and predatory insects.”
Luthin has seen the natural predators of the caterpillar do their work. He said the black-billed and yellow-billed cuckoos “increase significantly in the area when there are those tent caterpillars around.” This year, he’s seen more than he has in decades.
Though the Eastern Tent Caterpillar maintains a constant presence in Wisconsin, severe infestations can occur in 10-year intervals.
Hillstrom urged residents to opt for the DNR recommended methods of dealing with the caterpillars, should they choose to do so. Using WD-40 or pruning the trees branches also ultimately does more damage than the caterpillars would, he said.
Even trees that are completely defoliated by the insects typically grow new leaves within a few weeks.
