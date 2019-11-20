Dr. Asghar Marwat has returned to the place that sparked his interest in medicine and helping patients.
In September, Marwat was welcomed to Prairie Ridge Health as the hospital’s newest physician specializing in internal medicine. Marwat was born and raised in Pakistan. He’s lived in large U.S. cities, but to him, Columbus feels like home. In the mid-2000s, Marwat job-shadowed his aunt, Dr. Nazi Kahn, in Columbus, along with doctors from the Poser family and Dr. Bruce Kraus.
The doctor is excited to be back in Columbus to help patients, meet new health professionals and see a few familiar faces.
According to Marwat, internal medicine is the gateway into specialized care. His patients are mostly adults, often seniors, dealing with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart failure.
“We act as the primary care providers of the patients; once they’re admitted we take care of them,” Marwat said. “Also, we coordinate all aspects of their care. We’re like the gatekeepers for the patients.”
Marwat said internal medicine physicians are similar to family doctors, but those physicians often care for children and OBGYN patients.
“We can take care of patients in more advanced stages of disease, like heart failure, kidney diseases … and then we coordinate with other specialists (for future care),” Marwat said.
Marwat’s aunt, Dr. Khan, worked at Prairie Ridge Health (formerly Columbus Community Hospital) for more than 20 years. His uncle, Nazi’s husband, is also a doctor. Marwat followed his family’s path, earning a medical degree at the Shifa College of Medicine in Pakistan. Marwat completed three years of residency training at Conemaugh Memorial Center/Temple University in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It was there, in a large, trauma center, that Marwat was named Best Intern of the Year.
After finishing his residency, Marwat was ready to being his career. His aunt suggested working in Columbus.
“She liked working here,” Marwat said. “She helped set up an interview for me here, I liked the place and I had the added advantage of seeing family. I knew the people. I felt comfortable starting off here.”
After a long process obtaining his work visa, Marwat returned to Columbus a couple months ago.
“It’s a good feeling being back here,” Marwat said.
Marwat was still in high school when he tagged along with doctors at Prairie Ridge. However, even back then, he felt a passion for medicine. He experienced an up-close account of a day in a physician’s life.
“I could foresee myself doing this for the rest of my life,” Marwat said.
The rigors and academics of medical school kept Marwat from seeing patients, but he knew it was worth it to reach his dream. Job-shadowing in Columbus also attracted Marwat to practicing medicine in the U.S.
“Unfortunately, in Pakistan we don’t have these facilities developed yet,” Marwat said. “So my previous work here definitely inspired me to do these things.”
Growing up, Marwat would travel to Madison from Pakistan and spend summers with relatives. Most residents in Pakistan experience a warm, tropical climate with mild winters. This will be his first winter in Wisconsin.
“I enjoyed the summer a lot here, we’ll see how the winter goes,” Marwat said, laughing. “My uncle is really good at barbecuing but I’ll have to look forward to that next year.”
In the future, Marwat wants to establish his own practice. In the coming years, he will focus on building his patient base and treating community residents. Marwat believes he can build a strong relationship with older patients dealing with complex health problems.
“It’s very convenient for them to get the high standard of care here than having to go to other places outside of town,” Marwat said. “Another good thing about Columbus is we have access to diagnostics you would see in a bigger center. People can get mammograms, cardiograms, MRIs; it’s very nice we can do that for our patients. We can deliver high-quality care for our patients.”
When he’s not helping patients, Marwat enjoys reading, discovering new food delicacies, and traveling. He also loves talking about cricket. During his residency days, Marwat competed in pickup games with other residents from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Since cricket is sparsely played in the U.S., the young doctors-in-training would often commandeer soccer or outdoor basketball courts for games. The team sport is similar to baseball, but has stark differences. And while a baseball game can last three hours or longer, Marwat said cricket matches can sometimes last days.
“People (that watched) were fascinated because this is a different sport than baseball but people were very accommodating,” Marwat said. “I haven’t found an opportunity to play over here, but maybe I’ll find someone who is interested in cricket.”
For an appointment with Dr. Marwat, call 920-623-1200.
