Doctor: Precautions still needed in Dodge County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Dodge County has gone up over the last few weeks, leading medical professionals to caution safety despite the state opening up more business.

Dr. Seth Barudin, a family practitioner in Beaver Dam for UW Health, said cases of the virus are increasing throughout Wisconsin. As more people test positive, there is a greater chance of a more serious increase in cases locally. He said the real number people should be looking at is the percentage of positive cases.

“If cases rise, remember to watch the percentage positive number,” Barudin said. “If that stays above 5 or 6 percent then we all need to slow down and be more careful than we are and wear more masks.”

The ideal rate of positive cases is 2 to 3 percent. When the rates start rising, it is an indication there are more people walking through the community who can spread the virus.

The rate was about 8 percent for Wisconsin on Wednesday but was 3 to 4 percent earlier in the week, Barudin said.

Cases are going up in Dodge County with about a 5 percent positive rate on tests as of Thursday, according to the numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.