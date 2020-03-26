Doctor stresses social distancing as Dodge County records six people with COVID-19

Barudin said those with symptoms can also call the UW Health COVID-19 hotline at 608-720-5300, call their clinic or send a message via MyChart.

Barudin suggested the following steps to prevents spread of the virus:

• Stay at home. Leave only if you need to for work, to get groceries or to do some other essential function. When possible, get groceries, medications and necessities delivered. If you do go out, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Going outside for fresh air and exercise is okay if you continue to practice safe social distancing.

• If you are sick, do not interact with others and you should physically separate from your family as much as possible.

• Keep your hands clean and wipe down surfaces in your home.

• Talk to your kids about their concerns. Get creative with learning, games, activities and exercise. This could be a traumatic time for them, and they need to understand both the risks and the steps their family, school and health care providers are taking to keep them safe.