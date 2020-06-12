You are the owner of this article.
Dodge County advances to phase two of safe restart plan
JUNEAU – A downward trajectory in positive cases in Dodge County has advanced the area to Phase 2 of the Dodge County Safe Restart Plan effective on Saturday, according to information from Dodge County Public Health.

The case indicator remains at the proceed with caution status due to the percentage of positive tests being in the 5 to 6 percent range over the last seven days. The ideal rate of positive cases is 2 to 3 percent. When the rates start rising, it is an indication there are more people walking through the community who can spread the virus.

For Phase 2 of the county plan:

● Continue to follow Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and CDC Best Practice Guidelines.

● Limit capacity within non-essential businesses, bars, restaurants and organizations to 50%.

● People age 65 or older and those who are medically vulnerable should continue to limit travel and remain at home as much as possible.

● Events held outdoors should allow for all people to maintain 6 feet physical distance (36 square feet per person) from others.

● Support online education/remote work options as able.

● If community members choose to gather socially, private indoor social gatherings should be limited to 50 people or less with physical distancing.

● Encourage masking for both staff and consumers

Dodge County had 415 positive cases of the virus as of Friday. 

