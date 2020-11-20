Dodge County advises COVID safety: Beaver Dam test site opens Monday

JUNEAU -- According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, “You stop the spread" are the bywords for health and safety during the current spread of the COVID 19 pandemic. Indeed, Dodge County Health Officer Abby Sauer recently reported 11 deaths on Wednesday (five) and Thursday (six) for a milestone two-day high. Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam reported a staggering case load that has them at 160 percent of bed capacity with a 25 percent in staff.
Governor Evers is also urging all Wisconsinites to stay home -- especially during the upcoming holidays -- to stop the spread of the illness. Businesses are also encouraged to take further steps to protect workers, customers, and the surrounding community.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services entreats, “We’re all connected—by our health, by our actions, and by our commitment to each other. It is up to each of us to take simple steps to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community from COVID-19. Your actions can help protect everyone in Wisconsin.”
Actions, which have long been promoted but become more important as caseloads and death tolls rise, are simple:
• Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, and play dates. Limit your trips to the essentials like buying groceries or getting tested if you need to.
• Wear a cloth face covering whenever you are indoors (other than at home). It's also a good idea to mask up outdoors if it is difficult to practice physical distancing.
• Stay at least six feet away from other people when you leave your home.
• Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
Dodge County Public Health Office announced Friday that the COVID-19 Community Test Site has moved from its previous location at the Mayville Highway Shop (850 Mallard Drive) to 1701 N. Spring St, Beaver Dam (formerly the Bassett Furniture Store). The Beaver Dam Test Site’s first day of operation will be Monday, Nov. 23.
Days and hours of operation are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any Wisconsin resident, five years of age or older, is eligible to be tested at this Dodge County Public Health Testing Site which is supported by members of WING (Wisconsin National Guard).
Those planning to go to the site should know that it will remain open only until its daily allotment of test kits is gone. To find the daily status check Dodge County Public Health Facebook page, or call (920) 386-4304 prior to 4:30 p.m. This is a “walk through” testing site. WING is not set up, at this site, to accommodate any drive-through requests. All should be prepared to park in the adjacent parking lot at 1701 N. Spring St, exit their vehicle, follow the signs, and move through the building for their tests. Pre-registration is not required, but is highly encouraged. To do so go to https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/ prior to arrival. All must be registered prior to their tests.
Current information may be found on the Dodge County website https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/ COVID 19 Information Center, Updates from Public Health tab. To read the latest information about COVID-19 check the Dodge County Public Health Facebook page, the COVID 19 Information Center page of the Dodge County website, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WI DHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites.
