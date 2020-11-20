Dodge County advises COVID safety: Beaver Dam test site opens Monday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Wear a cloth face covering whenever you are indoors (other than at home). It's also a good idea to mask up outdoors if it is difficult to practice physical distancing.

• Stay at least six feet away from other people when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Dodge County Public Health Office announced Friday that the COVID-19 Community Test Site has moved from its previous location at the Mayville Highway Shop (850 Mallard Drive) to 1701 N. Spring St, Beaver Dam (formerly the Bassett Furniture Store). The Beaver Dam Test Site’s first day of operation will be Monday, Nov. 23.

Days and hours of operation are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any Wisconsin resident, five years of age or older, is eligible to be tested at this Dodge County Public Health Testing Site which is supported by members of WING (Wisconsin National Guard).