Dodge County aims to make 1-41 wayside safer

JUNEAU – A landscaping plan has two Dodge County Departments working together in order to make the Interstate 41 wayside safer than it has been in the past.
“Through the years, the sheriff’s office has taken many complaints of criminal activity at the wayside,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in an email. “The complaints are far more frequent at the northbound wayside than the southbound wayside. The reason for this is simple. The northbound wayside has been blocked by brush, trees and poor landscaping from the view of the highway where the southbound wayside is easy to be seen.”
One recent incident was last December. A 28 year old Fond du Lac man received non-life threatening injuries after being shot at that wayside.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joseph Nicholas brought up the idea to make changes to the wayside in the northeast corner of the county.
The idea was to work with the Dodge County Highway Department and state of Wisconsin Transportation to remove the overgrown trees and brush.
“I spoke with Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field who liked the idea and ran the idea past his contacts at the Department of Transportation,” Schmidt said. “Commissioner Field already has the equipment to clear the brush, but we needed the authorization of the state to move forward. Officials at the state agreed with the proposal and loved the concept. Shortly after approval, the project was assigned to Highway Supervisor Joe Lechner. He and his staff found time to get the work done and significantly changed the look of the wayside very quickly.”
Schmidt said he hopes that the change in the landscaping can help to reduce the drug activity. Illegal sexual activity and physical assaults that have historically occurred at the northbound wayside.
“It is our hope that it will reduce the calls for service of the sheriff’s office personnel so that we can focus our attention on better serving other areas of the county. We will measure the success over the next few years and if these changes significantly impact in a positive way the safety of the wayside."
Schmidt said his office will look for other places were environmental and landscaping changes could help reduce or prevent crime and encourages people to do the same thing around their businesses and homes.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.