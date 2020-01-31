Dodge County aims to make 1-41 wayside safer

JUNEAU – A landscaping plan has two Dodge County Departments working together in order to make the Interstate 41 wayside safer than it has been in the past.

“Through the years, the sheriff’s office has taken many complaints of criminal activity at the wayside,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in an email. “The complaints are far more frequent at the northbound wayside than the southbound wayside. The reason for this is simple. The northbound wayside has been blocked by brush, trees and poor landscaping from the view of the highway where the southbound wayside is easy to be seen.”

One recent incident was last December. A 28 year old Fond du Lac man received non-life threatening injuries after being shot at that wayside.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joseph Nicholas brought up the idea to make changes to the wayside in the northeast corner of the county.

The idea was to work with the Dodge County Highway Department and state of Wisconsin Transportation to remove the overgrown trees and brush.