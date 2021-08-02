 Skip to main content
Dodge County Antique Power Show returns: 52nd annual event is Aug. 6-8
2019 Dodge County Antique Power Club Show (copy)

BURNETT CORNERS -- This 1913 Minneapolis tractor turns heads at the 2019 Dodge County Antique Power Club Show Burnett Corners, mostly because the driver can't see straight ahead. The 2021 event features everything from real horsepower to nearly every make of tractor and engine. People from miles away attend what has become a family tradition for many attendees.

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVE

BURNETT CORNERS — The 52nd annual Dodge County Antique Power Show will be held Friday through Sunday, at W6505 Highway B, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., although according to club president Bill Frank, “It’s a very loose schedule.”

This year features International Harvester tractors, lawn equipment and implements in a state-level Farmall Frolic event.

As usual, all makes and models of tractors and equipment are welcome.

The first show was held Sept. 13 and 14, 1969. As time passed, space needs demanded larger and larger venues, and several locations served as temporary homes. The enterprise was relocated to its current site in 1994 following the club’s purchase of land in Burnett Corners.

Frank said the event draws between upwards of 5,000 people each year.

“I would like more,” he said. “Of course, it all depends on the weather, and this year it’s supposed to be perfect. One thing for sure is that it’ll be big. There will be a lot going on here.”

The club will host a fish fry Friday night. A chicken roast will be held Saturday.

There will also be live entertainment all three days, with local bands performing throughout the weekend.

Events and displays returning include a flea market, shingle mill, steam-powered generator, blacksmithing, corn shelling, log sawing with steam engines, antique gas engines and equipment, grain threshing, many old tractors and equipment, model trains and model farm layouts, camel rides, a kiddie train and more.

There will be spinning wheels in the Women’s Center — a country school moved to the site. Both kids and adults will enjoy a large display of toys from years gone by, also in the school.

“And many, many people will want to share stories about the tractors and equipment,” Frank said.

An antique tractor pull will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. and a horse pull will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. Parades will be held Friday and Saturday at 3 p.m. Sparks shows will be held nightly.

Four years ago, the timber frame of an antique dairy barn was reconstructed on the site. Frank said many volunteers worked to complete the barn, which will become an educational resource, displaying numerous types of antique milking equipment, stanchions, calf pens and feeding equipment.

New this year is a Kiddie Treasure Hunt on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Sunday at noon there will be a kids pedal tractor pull.

The club encourages people of all ages to explore the grounds. Admission is $10 per person. Children under 12 and veterans with proof are admitted free. Nearby camping costs $20 per night or $50 for five nights.

More information is available DCAPC.info or check Dodge County Antique Power Club on Facebook.

If You Go

What: 52nd annual Dodge County Antique Power Club Show

Where: W6505 Highway B, Burnett Corners

When: Aug. 6 through 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highlights: a flea market, shingle mill, steam-powered generator, blacksmithing, corn shelling, log sawing with steam engines, antique gas engines and equipment, grain threshing, many old tractors and equipment, model trains and model farm layouts, camel rides, a kiddie train and more.

For more Info: DCAPC.info or check Dodge County Antique Power Club on Facebook.

