Dodge County Antique Power Show returns: 52nd annual event is Aug. 6-8

BURNETT CORNERS — The 52nd annual Dodge County Antique Power Show will be held Friday through Sunday, at W6505 Highway B, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., although according to club president Bill Frank, “It’s a very loose schedule.”

This year features International Harvester tractors, lawn equipment and implements in a state-level Farmall Frolic event.

As usual, all makes and models of tractors and equipment are welcome.

The first show was held Sept. 13 and 14, 1969. As time passed, space needs demanded larger and larger venues, and several locations served as temporary homes. The enterprise was relocated to its current site in 1994 following the club’s purchase of land in Burnett Corners.

Frank said the event draws between upwards of 5,000 people each year.

“I would like more,” he said. “Of course, it all depends on the weather, and this year it’s supposed to be perfect. One thing for sure is that it’ll be big. There will be a lot going on here.”

The club will host a fish fry Friday night. A chicken roast will be held Saturday.

There will also be live entertainment all three days, with local bands performing throughout the weekend.