Dodge County approves budget: Highway borrowing to move forward

It was the late Supervisor Jeff Schmitt who questioned Thrive ED's value, even though Thrive executives indicated that gains are measured in terms of years rather than weeks or months. Supervisor Dan Siegmann proposed the budget amendment on Tuesday.

Although some spoke in favor of Thrive’s work, the vote to end the contract was 19-8. Options for continuing economic development in-house will likely be pursued. A total of $70,000 will be paid through the contract’s remaining six-months.

The board approved $350,000 to the Dodge County Housing Authority to support affordable housing in the area. The new projects would include 40 two- and three-bedroom units in the village of Reeseville and the city of Juneau.

“This is an important workforce housing project,” said DCHA Executive Director Donna Braun. “It’s not subsidized housing. It’s affordable, specifically to give working people a place to live at an amount they can afford to pay. The $350,000 is just to fill a gap, and the gap will be larger than that, but we requested that amount because any funds that we get without a mortgage will allow us to reduce the rents, which makes it more affordable.”