Dodge County approves budget: Highway borrowing to move forward

JUNEAU – There was a lot of debating, with changes big and small in how Dodge County does business at Tuesday morning’s Dodge County Board of Supervisors budget approval session.
The final budget of $168.5 million was approved on a 23-4 vote.
The equalized valuation for all of Dodge County is $7.5 billion. The total county tax levy is set at $35.8 million. The tax rate is set at $4.96 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 17 cents from last year.
“I am very pleased with the budget and thank all of the department heads, the finance team and the administration team for all of the hard work they did,” said County Administrator Jim Mielke. “We had great collaboration and great cooperation. The budget continues to move Dodge County forward.”
Six citizens’ concerns at an earlier hearing focused on highway borrowing, use of the county’s $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the continued contracting with Thrive ED for economic development services surfaced in the form of seven budget amendments.
Four of them passed.
Thrive ED was eliminated as the vehicle for promoting economic development in Dodge County. The company that represents Dodge and Jefferson counties has been challenged repeatedly to produce some kind of measurable outcomes for its $135,000 contract. Last month the company delivered a report claiming nine wins, only one of which (Sure Fire HVAC in Horicon) could be acknowledged.
It was the late Supervisor Jeff Schmitt who questioned Thrive ED's value, even though Thrive executives indicated that gains are measured in terms of years rather than weeks or months. Supervisor Dan Siegmann proposed the budget amendment on Tuesday.
Although some spoke in favor of Thrive’s work, the vote to end the contract was 19-8. Options for continuing economic development in-house will likely be pursued. A total of $70,000 will be paid through the contract’s remaining six-months.
The board approved $350,000 to the Dodge County Housing Authority to support affordable housing in the area. The new projects would include 40 two- and three-bedroom units in the village of Reeseville and the city of Juneau.
“This is an important workforce housing project,” said DCHA Executive Director Donna Braun. “It’s not subsidized housing. It’s affordable, specifically to give working people a place to live at an amount they can afford to pay. The $350,000 is just to fill a gap, and the gap will be larger than that, but we requested that amount because any funds that we get without a mortgage will allow us to reduce the rents, which makes it more affordable.”
Funding for the $12 million project would come from eight different sources including a Neighborhood Investment Grant, federal tax credits, other grants, local foundation support and an allocation from the county.
The request had been for American Rescue Plan Act funds to finance the county’s share, with assurance that housing is one of the areas appropriate for ARPA financing.
“It’s ridiculous debating this,” said Supervisor Dennis Schmidt. “You’re committing $350,000. Period. If the grant is approved it will come back to the board for final approval.”
The move was approved with a 17-10 vote.
A motion to eliminate $9 million from borrowing for highway repairs and rebuilding was defeated 22-5. The second-year borrowing plan will allow 30 miles of road to be brought up to acceptable standards, countering years when fewer miles of road were repaired or reconstructed. The measure was described as essential for the safety of Dodge County roads at a time when borrowing can be done at an interest rate of less than one percent.
A $5,000 expenditure to support Dodge County Emergency Response Team operations was approved 26-1, along with $30,000 to install digital climate controls in the Dodge County Administration Building.
The county’s redistricting plan was approved 24-3, although one board member objected to some of the crooked lines required to accommodate school district boundaries and to keep some municipalities intact.