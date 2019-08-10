JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board’s Executive Committee was at a loss for what to do Thursday evening when Corporation Counsel Kim Nass reported that she had not heard from Richard Brady of Matrix Consulting Group regarding unanswered questions in an operations and finance review of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Brady indicated at the group’s Tuesday morning meeting that he would address questions that had not been included in his study by the time of the special meeting Thursday.
A late response Thursday evening indicated he was still working on it.
“I guess I was under the impression that was the purpose of this meeting,” said Executive Committee/Board Supervisor Joe Marsik. “That’s why we’re here.”
“One of the other purposes for the meeting is for you to hear the kind of feedback we’ve received — to pass that along to you,” said Nass.
Matrix was hired at a cost of $85,000 to conduct an overall review of the sheriff’s office and jail operations. One large concern is the the impact of the Huber work release facility closure, which was completed Dec. 17. The draw-down to closure was begun in October and created an income shortfall of $490,000 in the 2018 budget.
All those low-risk prisoners are now housed in the nearby Dodge County Justice Facility, which was completed in 2000. Those prisoners fill beds that were formerly rented to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement prisoners, producing a revenue stream that Sheriff Dale Schmidt claims offset overall operating costs.
The budget impacts are a surprise to no one, least of all to Schmidt.
“The county board made the decision in July to close Pod J, and at that time we suggested leaving it open for a couple years so we could budget for the ramp-down and closure,” Schmidt said before the study was commissioned. “Unfortunately they chose the Dec. 31 date, which means a shortfall for our 2018 budget.”
Brady summarized on Tuesday that over the past eight months his firm has conducted an exhaustive review of all sheriff’s office and jail operations, and that the department measures well when compared to “best practices” in the field.
Matrix personnel obtained extensive input from sheriff’s office and other county personnel through face-to-face interviews and an anonymous survey; obtained in-depth data on workloads and service levels; compared the office to acknowledged “best practices” and other metrics of law enforcement, administrative and justice services; did in-depth analysis of financial management; and collaborated with the county and sheriff’s office to review findings, assumptions and alternatives.
At the start of Thursday’s meeting Nass summarized the items waiting to be addressed from both committee members who received a near-final draft of the report, and board members who had not.
“That was the purpose of you having him here on the 6th,” said Nass. “What I told him after Tuesday’s meeting was that he needs to address those things identified as concerns in the report. If he feels those things are outside the scope of the RFP (request for proposal), then he needs to say so. I’m not concerned that he will not address those concerns in his final report.”
Among the kinds of concerns Nass forwarded to Brady are the following:
- Clarity on fixed costs of jail operation.
- Costs on housing county and state inmates only.
- Overtime analysis and appropriate staffing.
- What are the drivers of overtime and what is a balance of regular full-time versus overtime staffing?
- What is the current versus prior cost of housing federal prisoners?
- Are indirect costs factored into the report?
- What are staffing models for housing just local/state versus local/state and federal prisoners?
- Evaluate existing schedule system and recommend changes to increase staffing efficiencies.
- Evaluate process for assigning and approving overtime.
- Analyze chief deputy’s out-of-county time and its impact on in-county operations.
- Analyze Leadership and Police Organizations (LPO) training costs.
- Analyze Crash Team/Drug Task Force staffing and qualifications, and the basis for sheriff’s recommendations to those groups.
- Answer concerns over management of the sheriff’s department and jail’s vehicle fleet.
- Compare costs/profits to fees in civil process (courts).
Questioners also want Matrix to analyze major service contracts.
Brady is expected to answer the proposed questions before next Thursday. He will present the report to the full county board Aug. 20.
