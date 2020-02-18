Dodge County awaits WiFi grant news: Broadband group seeks extended coverage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While Olson admits that a huge amount of funding will be needed to achieve the ultimate goal, he is also glad that the initial steps have been taken.

“It’s starting to take on the problem, and that’s huge,” he said. “It’s not the silver bullet, but it is a start. If we don’t start doing something now we’ll be that much farther behind next year and the year after that. Doing nothing is not an option anymore.”

Thrive Economic Development President Victoria Pratt, who is actively marketing business properties in Jefferson and Dodge counties, enthusiastically backs broadband access in all its forms, but warns that such access is not the only factor in attracting both businesses and residents.

“The infrastructure of tomorrow is not the stuff we’re driving on,” Pratt said. “We don’t do business the same way we used to. The Fiber-Broadband Association is tracking $1.4 billion added to the Gross Domestic Product of 14 gigabit communities over time. There’s quantifiable data out there. Having connection to a home can increase its value, along with the overall value of communities that have made that investment. Location used to be tied to a dot on the map that was tied to an interstate highway or a larger city, or airports. Now we don’t necessarily need those transportation routes in the same way.”