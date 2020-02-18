Dodge County awaits WiFi grant news: Broadband group seeks extended coverage

JUNEAU — Like many others across the state, Dodge County is waiting to hear whether its grant application to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) has been successful, and whether it can pursue a plan to bring broadband coverage throughout the area.
“The first question is always, ‘What is broadband?’” said Dodge County Planning & Economic Development Administrator Nate Olson. “The answer is high speed internet.”
In an introduction to a recently completed survey Olson wrote, “In today’s world there are a variety of everyday functions that rely on high speed internet service. Obtaining reliable service is no longer a want, but a need. It is the infrastructure of the future.”
When it came to deciding who would take the lead, the county board was receptive to the idea that it would step forward.
“Having adequate broadband coverage is important for businesses, residents looking to move here and to retain those businesses and residents that are here already,” said Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke. “It’s an essential piece for overall enhancement to quality of life and meeting our businesses’ needs.”
He continued, “The grants that we hope to receive will help us to maximize our efforts to increase coverage. Will this take place all at once? No. But over a series of projects targeted at specific areas this is an important step — hopefully one of many that will complete other projects in the future.”
A work group was formed in April and about that time the PSC announced a $48 million grant program over 2020 and 2021.
The push was on, and 24 projects have been identified as taking steps toward countywide coverage. Olson, an 11-member Broadband Work Group and members of the County Board have been working with two service providers to provide the infrastructure needed.
“If the county was not involved and the state dollars weren’t out there to do this it wouldn’t happen,” Olson said. “There’s no return on investment without a subsidy. If you spend $200,000 to put in a tower or fiber optic cable to serve 100 houses, there’s no way you’d recoup that money.”
Competition for the grants is strong, with 142 applications requesting more than $50 million. Dodge County is seeking a total of just under $1.3 million.
Two service providers, Bertram Communications ($1.35 million) and Netwurx Internet ($128,000) are partnering to complete the projects. More funds are being provided funded by contributions of $200,000 (half in 2020 and half in 2021) from Dodge County; $4,000 from the townships of Trenton, Shields, Fox Lake and Chester; and $15,000 from Marshfield Clinic.
“We’re all about finding partners, so if you’re willing to partner with us we’re willing to take it.” Olson said.
You have free articles remaining.
While Olson admits that a huge amount of funding will be needed to achieve the ultimate goal, he is also glad that the initial steps have been taken.
“It’s starting to take on the problem, and that’s huge,” he said. “It’s not the silver bullet, but it is a start. If we don’t start doing something now we’ll be that much farther behind next year and the year after that. Doing nothing is not an option anymore.”
Thrive Economic Development President Victoria Pratt, who is actively marketing business properties in Jefferson and Dodge counties, enthusiastically backs broadband access in all its forms, but warns that such access is not the only factor in attracting both businesses and residents.
“The infrastructure of tomorrow is not the stuff we’re driving on,” Pratt said. “We don’t do business the same way we used to. The Fiber-Broadband Association is tracking $1.4 billion added to the Gross Domestic Product of 14 gigabit communities over time. There’s quantifiable data out there. Having connection to a home can increase its value, along with the overall value of communities that have made that investment. Location used to be tied to a dot on the map that was tied to an interstate highway or a larger city, or airports. Now we don’t necessarily need those transportation routes in the same way.”
Dodge County, like many others, is hoping to broadcast broadband access through tower and elevated transmitters rather than fiber-optic cable, which is more costly and provides more limited access. Satellite transmission is not very reliable, due to weather and other logistical challenges.
Although providing access to the far reaches of the county will undoubtedly be expensive, that investment could likely pay in the development and opportunities it will afford.
“We have to look at doing things differently in the future,” Olson said. “This is a big topic for all our employers in Dodge County. Stagnant growth is a real problem for every one of us. And that’s not just broadband. It’s everything. It’s transportation. It’s housing. It’s a whole range of services and infrastructure. Economic development touches everything in a community.”
Pratt agrees that WiFi is just one piece of the puzzle — but an important one.
“A business cares about the cost of doing business at that dot on the map,” Pratt said. “You have to have a sophisticated connectivity model in place. Companies both large and small have to be connected. So many things can be done remotely, but not without WiFi. It’s a definite game changer for all of us. We’ve got to do it.”
Other counties are watching the municipalities that have applied for funding and most are hoping to follow suit.
“We are definitely a leader because we have two service providers working together which almost never happens,” Olson said. “When you have other counties like Fond du Lac County asking what we’re doing it shows we’re doing something right. We’re all trying to get the most bang for the buck.”
In the meantime, the county will wait to see whether its application for funding is approved – probably by the end of March.
“The Public Service Commission has a lot to analyze, I can tell you that,” said Olson. “If we don’t get it in this round we’ll apply in the next one. If we had 142 applications this round, however, I’m willing to bet that there are going to be a whole lot more in the next round.”