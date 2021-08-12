Dodge County, Beaver Dam, Columbus grow according to 2020 Census data

Dodge County defied expectations in the 2020 Census as the cities of Beaver Dam and Columbus grew.
According to initial data released by the United States Census Bureau on Thursday, Dodge County recorded 89,396 residents in the 2020 Census, a slight increase of 637 people or 0.72 percent from the 2010 Census. The Census Bureau estimated that Dodge County lost 911 people in numbers released in 2019.
The city of Beaver Dam went from 16,214 people in 2010 to 16,708 people in 2020, an increase of 494 people or 3.05 percent. The city was estimated to have gained 193 residents by July 2019 in the 2019 estimates.
The city of Columbus cracked 5,000 people as its population went from 4,991 people in 2010 to 5,540 people in 2020, an 11 percent increase. Columbia County's population increased from 56,833 people to 58,490 people, a jump of 1,657 people or 2.92 percent.
The city of Waupun gained four residents from 2010 with a population of 11,344 recorded in 2020.
The city of Mayville went from 5,154 people in 2010 to 5,196 people in 2020, an increase of 42 people. Mayville was estimated to have fallen below 5,000 people in 2019.
State diversifying
Detailed census numbers show a growing diverse population in urban areas and rural population losses in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin's overall population grew by nearly 4%, enough for the state to keep its eight existing congressional districts but not enough for it to gain a ninth seat. The state’s white population dropped by 3.4%, while the Hispanic population grew by 33.1%, or about 111,000 people. The Black population grew by 4.8%, or about 17,000 people.
Dane County, which includes Madison, grew by 15% over the decade, adding more than 73,000 people, the largest increase of any county, the census data showed. Milwaukee County, the state’s largest by population at around 939,000, lost just under 1% of its population, or 8,246 people.
The counties home to Green Bay and Appleton also grew about 8% each, while rural areas lost ground as expected.
Redistricting to begin
The census data will be used to draw new legislative districts at the state and local level. Republicans drew the maps in 2011 and will once again be in charge by virtue of their legislative majority. New lines will be drawn for the state's eight congressional districts, 99 Assembly seats and 33 Senate districts.
But unlike in 2011, when Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed the GOP-drawn maps into law, the Legislature this time will have to win over Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. If, as expected, Evers vetoes the maps, it would be up to the courts to decide the lines. It's also likely there will be lawsuits filed before the Legislature even completes its work.
Evers created a commission he said was nonpartisan to draw its own maps for the Legislature to consider. That group has been meeting for nearly a year, but the Legislature is not required to consider its maps. However, the maps likely will be submitted as a possible alternative for a court to consider.
Democrats and their allies unsuccessfully tried to overturn the Republican-drawn maps a decade ago, arguing they were an illegal gerrymander that secured a GOP majority in the Legislature. Republicans were able to increase their majorities in the Legislature under the maps they drew, even as Democrats won statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate in 2018 and President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the state in 2020.
Republicans are already arguing that because of Wisconsin's relatively small population shift over the past decade, few changes will be needed to the maps this year. Liberals and their allies argue that the existing maps are so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans that they should be tossed and new ones drawn based on what was in place prior to 2011.
Associated Press contributed to this report.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.