Dodge County, Beaver Dam, Columbus grow according to 2020 Census data

Wisconsin's overall population grew by nearly 4%, enough for the state to keep its eight existing congressional districts but not enough for it to gain a ninth seat. The state’s white population dropped by 3.4%, while the Hispanic population grew by 33.1%, or about 111,000 people. The Black population grew by 4.8%, or about 17,000 people.

Dane County, which includes Madison, grew by 15% over the decade, adding more than 73,000 people, the largest increase of any county, the census data showed. Milwaukee County, the state’s largest by population at around 939,000, lost just under 1% of its population, or 8,246 people.

The counties home to Green Bay and Appleton also grew about 8% each, while rural areas lost ground as expected.

Redistricting to begin

The census data will be used to draw new legislative districts at the state and local level. Republicans drew the maps in 2011 and will once again be in charge by virtue of their legislative majority. New lines will be drawn for the state's eight congressional districts, 99 Assembly seats and 33 Senate districts.