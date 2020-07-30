Dodge County becomes Blue Zones certified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County is now a certified Blue Zones community, involved organizations announced Wednesday.

Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam, Sharecare Inc. and Blue Zones made the announcement. Blue Zones organizes in communities for policies and activities that promote health in government, workplaces, schools and businesses. Beaver Dam, Horicon and Juneau were named Blue Zones demonstration sites in 2016 and other organizations have joined the effort since then.

In the Wednesday statement, Blue Zones pointed to outcomes like decreases smoking rates, local government policy decisions, increased produce sales at Rechek’s in Beaver Dam, increased breakfast consumption at Van Brunt Elementary in Horicon, lowered childhood obesity rates and people being involved in various Blue Zones activities.

“Leaders and volunteers in Dodge County have embraced the Blue Zones model and worked together toward this common goal of community well-being,” said Dan Buettner, Blue Zones founder and National Geographic Fellow. “We applaud their efforts and look forward to the continued focus on well-being improvement.”