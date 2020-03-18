Dodge County Board approves Beaver Dam Lake District plan

JUNEAU – Although hotly contested and intensively debated, the Dodge County Board of Supervisors demonstrated strong support for the Beaver Dam Lake District Tuesday night in the County Administration Building.
The vote to approve was 21-6.
A Lake District is a government sanctioned organization which may raise income in the form of taxes assessed to property owners within the district. The levy is set by a member board, generally at a minimal amount, with funds used to finance lake improvements. Improvements may include run-off remediation, shoreline repair, rough fish removal and any number of water clarification and/or environment enhancing measures. Such organizations are highly eligible for grants and other methods of financing not generally available to lake associations or other loosely confederated groups.
The tone of the meeting was set early as Supervisor Jeff Schmitt, who had proposed an amendment to change the boundaries of the district to exclude those not in favor, moved to adjourn the meeting. He cited Gov. Tony Evers’ restriction on meeting of more than 10 people, but was assured by board chair Russ Kottke that the Wisconsin Counties Association has approved such meetings.
The vote to adjourn was defeated with a 24-3 vote. Five board members did not attend.
Board chair Russ Kottke indicated that the auditorium, where the meeting was held instead of the fourth floor board room, had been thoroughly sanitized and arranged for proper social distancing. The space will be routinely sanitized and may be used for future committee meetings.
Guests and members of the press watched the proceedings Tuesday on two large screens in the board room.
A resolution declaring a state of emergency (Public Health – COVID 19) was moved to the top of the agenda and received unanimous approval.
The Lake District debate began with corporation counsel Kim Nass indicating that the board is not to disassemble the proposal, but to vote on it as presented. It is her legal opinion, and the opinion of the attorneys she consulted, that such action is not proper.
“You need to act within your jurisdiction – to consider the four criteria that are set out in the statute,” she said.
Those criteria include a requirement that no less than 51 percent of district property owners (54 percent as of Oct. 3, 2019, when a public hearing was held) support it; that it is necessary (the lake is declared an impaired waterway); that it will promote the comfort, convenience and welfare of the public (with ongoing improvements); and that property owners benefit from the formation of the district (with improvements throughout the watershed).
Despite many questions raised regarding those criteria and whether they are actually true, the board decided to move forward. Schmitt employed near-filibuster tactics (being warned about using an extraordinary amount of time to counter all points and to request a standing vote rather than the usual roll call vote (denied).
Those voting against final approval included Jeff Schmitt, MaryAnn Miller, David Guckenberger, Sue Bobholz, Rich Greshay and Russ Kottke. Those not attending the meeting were Jeff Berres, Cathy Houchin, Donna Maly, Tom Nickel and Kira Shehan-Malloy.
Members of the initial board of commissioners are Dale Maas representing Beaver Dam Conservationists Inc.; Richard Hiley and William Boettge, representing landowner/residents; and Bill Foley representing the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Committee. They are tasked with organizing the first meeting at which other board members will be nominated for election and possible goals will be formulated.
In other business:
- Edward E. Somers was appointed as the new Clearview Executive Director/Administrator with a nearly unanimous voice vote. He will replace Dena Wilson, who filled that position for one year. His salary is set at an equivalent of just under $66 per hour, plus benefits. Supervisor David Guckenberger abstained.
- The County Board Chair’s salary, last approved for 2018 through 2020 at a rate of $12,000 per year, plus per diems and mileage, was approved with a unanimous vote. The rate will continue through 2022.
- The salaries paid to the elected offices of County Clerk, County Treasurer and Register of Deeds were approved at $71,166 in 2020, rising to $78,536 in 2024. Officers will collect no fees in their respective offices, with fee income used to defray their departmental costs of operation.