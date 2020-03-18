Dodge County Board approves Beaver Dam Lake District plan

Guests and members of the press watched the proceedings Tuesday on two large screens in the board room.

A resolution declaring a state of emergency (Public Health – COVID 19) was moved to the top of the agenda and received unanimous approval.

The Lake District debate began with corporation counsel Kim Nass indicating that the board is not to disassemble the proposal, but to vote on it as presented. It is her legal opinion, and the opinion of the attorneys she consulted, that such action is not proper.

“You need to act within your jurisdiction – to consider the four criteria that are set out in the statute,” she said.

Those criteria include a requirement that no less than 51 percent of district property owners (54 percent as of Oct. 3, 2019, when a public hearing was held) support it; that it is necessary (the lake is declared an impaired waterway); that it will promote the comfort, convenience and welfare of the public (with ongoing improvements); and that property owners benefit from the formation of the district (with improvements throughout the watershed).