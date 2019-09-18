JUNEAU – The county board of supervisors definitely took the long way around to approving several measures at its monthly meeting Tuesday night in the Dodge County Administration Building.
In a haze of amendments, both approved and denied, several items were given a tentative go-ahead, each with its own restrictive provisos.
A total of five personnel changes were proposed, with the first being approved and the other tabled for further discussion.
A contract for re-engineering the 1977 portion of the former Pod J minimum security jail was approved, contingent on being approved by the board for its 2020 budget. The building is strong, and only slightly exceeds the cost of building a new pole building (without a bathroom) on a different site.
The move was approved, but not before lengthy and exhaustive debate. Board members questioned the wording, the amount and the question of approving a 2020 expenditure before the 2020 budget is finalized.
Several board members questioned why the funds originally allocated for moving a courthouse stair door were being allocated for another purpose. A board member later explained that moving the door would obstruct the view for security personnel, who proposed leaving it as it is. Other board members challenged allocating the entire amount, even though the remodeling project will eventually cost nearly $1 million. Another $1 million is expected to be spent when and if a purpose is to be found for the building’s first (above ground level) floor.
In the end the move to appropriate $32,910 of sales tax revenue ($26,400 for Angus Young of Janesville, $1,710 for asbestos remediation and $4,800 to obtain specs for roof repair) was approved with a 22 to seven vote.
The move to abolish the position of detective and create a position of sergeant was proposed by a Matrix study which found little wrong with the way the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and the Dodge County Jail are administered. Staff changes were proposed to increase efficiency, followed by a lengthy process of analysis and comparison with “best practices,” as defined by Matrix consultants.
The firm’s analysis, completed at a cost of $80,000, was hoped by some to be an indictment of Sheriff Dale Schmidt’s handling of the closure of Pod J and his work to gather facts and figures for jail expansion. A jail expansion was eventually rejected by the board. Early closure of Pod J also resulted in a budget shortfall nearly $500,000, which Schmidt warned would be the outcome of the move if it were completed in December of 2018 as opposed to being done gradually over the course of 2019.
The Matrix study was recently accepted by the board, with the recommendation that an Internal Audit Committee examine its recommendations and approve or disapprove of their implementation.
After an argument about a deadline for action, the first change was approved with a vote of 21 to nine.
The other changes were postponed.
Dodge County Planning and Economic Development Administrator Nate Olson, county board supervisor Jeff Duchac and Wisconsin PSC representative Jan McCallum introduced a broadband initiative with partners Netwurx Internet and Bertram Communications LLC. An accompanying resolution proposed that the county invest $200,000 to help provide wireless Internet service to rural areas over the next two years. The investment is contingent on receiving a grant of no definite amount from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. A total of $24 million will be awarded in grants over the next two years, and Dodge County is hoping to receive a piece of that funding.
A grant proposal must be submitted to the PSC by Dec. 31, 2019.
