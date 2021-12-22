Dodge County Board approves wage hike

County Administrator Jim Mielke said that would mean starting the budget process from scratch.

“I don’t know where you’re going to get it from,” Mielke said. “We would have to go back to each department and ask for cuts. I need direction if that’s what you want. The budget is tight as it is already without having to make further reductions.”

Responding to fears that this sort of situation could result in similar circumstances in coming years Mielke responded, “”Knowing that going into it makes a big difference in how we can plan ahead. These kinds of challenges will have to be faced in 2023 and in future years as well.”

The county is experiencing a worker shortage, and being competitive is seen as being key to attracting workers in all areas. The county employs 709 workers.

The raise was approved by a 24-2 vote with one abstention. Seven members of the board were absent but excused.

Earlier the board had approved a three-year contract with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Sworn Employees, Local 120.

In a fiscal note it was explained that the adopted 2022 budget was developed assuming a 2.5 percent increase in pay for the sworn union members. The net increase in expenditures for the Sheriff’s Department is $17,716 which is assumed will be absorbed in their operations during 2022.

