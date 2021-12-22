Dodge County Board approves wage hike

JUNEAU – A month after the Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved its 2022 budget, a substantial raise for county personnel threw the board into a bit of chaos on Tuesday night.
The board had previously approved a 1.25 percent raise as being adequate and competitive with similar jobs, including those in the private sector. The budget was approved in November with that figure in mind.
A decision to raise wages 3.25 percent had some board members questioning the budgeting process, and why it was being presented as a fund balance expenditure as opposed to being part of the budget.
The resolution to do so was labelled as amending the 2022 budget and authorizing a general fund transfer to Dodge County Departments. It was submitted by the Human Resources and Labor Relations Committee and the Finance Committee.
Wages and related benefits will increase $993,841. Fund balance (reserve) will decrease $630,077. The net cost for Clearview, which is budgeted separately on a pay-for-itself basis, is $363,763.
Corporation council Kim Nass explained the first amendment presented by Supervisor Dennis Schmidt.
“There was a recalculation after the information was sent out," Nass said. "This is a housekeeping measure to update the resolution. The 2 percent addition is there.”
Board Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy later proposed an amendment to state 68 cents per hour rather than 2 percent for clarity, although the original 1.25 percent increase remains.
The county's remaining unassigned fund balance will remain high enough to operate county operations for two to three months -- a policy to insure financial solubility.
“There has been a lot of discussion over this cost of living adjustment,” said supervisor Dave Guckenberger. “On Oct. 19 when we had our budget presentation not one person said 1.25 percent was not sufficient. Suddenly a few weeks after the budget is passed there’s all this disarray. I’ve heard, ‘The board isn’t respecting its employees’ and ‘1.25 percent is a laughing stock.’ I don’t accept the responsibility because quite honestly I participated in three meetings and nobody contacted me saying 1.25 percent is not enough. It’s not just this year or next year. There should be a plan.”
Supervisor Rich Greshay said he had planned to introduce the change earlier, but was unable to attend at the intended time. He apologized and said Tuesday’s proposal would remedy the problem.
Sheahan – Malloy objected to using unallocated funds, and suggested an amendment to find the money in the existing budget.
County Administrator Jim Mielke said that would mean starting the budget process from scratch.
“I don’t know where you’re going to get it from,” Mielke said. “We would have to go back to each department and ask for cuts. I need direction if that’s what you want. The budget is tight as it is already without having to make further reductions.”
Responding to fears that this sort of situation could result in similar circumstances in coming years Mielke responded, “”Knowing that going into it makes a big difference in how we can plan ahead. These kinds of challenges will have to be faced in 2023 and in future years as well.”
The county is experiencing a worker shortage, and being competitive is seen as being key to attracting workers in all areas. The county employs 709 workers.
The raise was approved by a 24-2 vote with one abstention. Seven members of the board were absent but excused.
Earlier the board had approved a three-year contract with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Sworn Employees, Local 120.
In a fiscal note it was explained that the adopted 2022 budget was developed assuming a 2.5 percent increase in pay for the sworn union members. The net increase in expenditures for the Sheriff’s Department is $17,716 which is assumed will be absorbed in their operations during 2022.