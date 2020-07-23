Dodge County Board Chairman salary holds steady: Mileage reduction approved, then rejected

JUNEAU – Members of the Dodge County Board rejected a proposal to reduce the chairman’s salary on Tuesday night, even though an amendment to reduce his mileage payments was approved 24-7.
The board met Tuesday with only board members and a few select staff members meeting in the fourth floor board room.
The move to reduce Kottke’s salary was proposed to bring it more in line with that of other county board chairmen. Kottke was given the raise — to $12,000 plus per diems and mileage — in 2008, prior to the hiring of Jim Mielke as county administrator. Mielke has thus been performing many of the duties Kottke previously managed.
“This initiative was started a couple months ago when Ms. (Donna) Maly introduced the idea of reducing our (county board members’) compensation to show solidarity with our employees, who are forgoing raises due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Guckenberger. “Ms. Maly was gracious enough to share a spreadsheet put together by the Wisconsin Counties Association. Only seven of 72 counties pay their chairmen more than we do.”
Those include Grant (a full-time administrative position), Marathon, Portage, Washington, Dane, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.
“Jefferson County reimburses its chair $550 a month ($6,600) plus per diems, so what I proposed by putting this resolution together is reducing pay from $12,000 to $7,000 and continue with per diems ($4,020) like he’s earning now,” Guckenberger said. “By way of comparison, Donna Maly earned the most in meeting fees last year with $6,000, so the chairman earned about 80 percent more than that. Mr. (Joe) Marsik earned $5,155, and the chairman earned about 114 percent more than that. My recommendation is to reduce the compensation to be more in line with those totals.”
Rich Greshay asked what Kottke’s responsibilities are, especially related to the increased demands of dealing with the global pandemic and its impact on county operations.
“Right now, I believe with the coronavirus there is a lot of stuff going on and that’s not what we should be looking at right now,” he said.
The vote to approve that change was 12 yes to 19 no, leaving Kottke’s pay as is.
By rejecting the resolution, board members also defeated a measure to disallow mileage payments from Kottke’s home in the town of Trenton to county meetings. That “commuting” reduction is in line with Wisconsin Income Tax laws. Although the amendment was passed 24-7, it will not take effect because the motion failed.
Finance Director Dave Ehlinger reported that costs will increase substantially in 2020 and 2021 related to fighting COVID-19.
“We tried to keep dollar amounts out of this as much as possible because this is changing daily,” said Ehlinger. “This is more of conceptual impact than dollars and cents.”
Substantial revenue losses are expected this year in the court system and in deed registration. A loss in revenue at Clearview is projected, although lower bed counts will be offset by COVID aid received ($1 million).
Expenses will rise for COVID-fighting supplies, cleaning supplies (in labor as well), increased domestic calls and rising autopsies. Dramatic increases are expected in Human Service demands including child and older adult abuse. Increases are forecast in jail cleaning and jail COVID-19 testing. Board member per diems are expected to rise as well.
Sales tax is up 11.3 percent, projected at $7 million in 2020 as opposed to the original $6 million. In 2021, that revenue is expected to return to $6 million.
In 2021, state revenue is expected to drop, along with a reduction in general transportation (road repair) aids. Revenue reductions are expected in the courts, in investments and in tax collection (potentially countered in higher interest earned). Health and Human Service needs will continue to rise, along with veterans relief needs.
“This is a high level overview of what we’re seeing and what we might see next year,” said Ehlinger. “But the budget is stall largely a guess, trying to predict what we’ll see in the future.”
Roughly 20 protesters attended in the first floor auditorium, although they shortly realized that an ordinance delineating Public Health Department powers during the pandemic was not on the agenda. Up to 250 protesters attended the June meeting, concerned that their civil rights will be violated if broad powers are approved. Those powers are already granted to public health departments through state statute. Some counties, however, have chosen to limit and define those powers through local ordinance.
Kottke informally tabled the matter in June saying he would like to wait until a recommendation is issued through the Wisconsin Counties Association.
Kottke also proclaimed that board members should attend meetings in person, although no details about potential consequences were shared.
