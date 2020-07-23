Dodge County Board Chairman salary holds steady: Mileage reduction approved, then rejected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – Members of the Dodge County Board rejected a proposal to reduce the chairman’s salary on Tuesday night, even though an amendment to reduce his mileage payments was approved 24-7.

The board met Tuesday with only board members and a few select staff members meeting in the fourth floor board room.

The move to reduce Kottke’s salary was proposed to bring it more in line with that of other county board chairmen. Kottke was given the raise — to $12,000 plus per diems and mileage — in 2008, prior to the hiring of Jim Mielke as county administrator. Mielke has thus been performing many of the duties Kottke previously managed.

“This initiative was started a couple months ago when Ms. (Donna) Maly introduced the idea of reducing our (county board members’) compensation to show solidarity with our employees, who are forgoing raises due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Guckenberger. “Ms. Maly was gracious enough to share a spreadsheet put together by the Wisconsin Counties Association. Only seven of 72 counties pay their chairmen more than we do.”

Those include Grant (a full-time administrative position), Marathon, Portage, Washington, Dane, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.