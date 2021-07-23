Dodge County board considers paid time off policy change

JUNEAU – A change to the county’s paid time off policy could be of benefit to a new generation of workers while not touching benefits for long-time employees.
That is the gist of a presentation Tuesday evening at the monthly Dodge County Board meeting, presented by Human Resources Director Sarah Hinze and Assistant Director Tonia Mindemann.
The policy change is set to address the county's heavy burden for long-term payouts upon retirement. That payout has been a treasured benefit for those who have made their careers serving the county. As new people enter the job force, however, paid time off will replace formerly divided benefits. That will reportedly allow greater flexibility for the work force, while reducing long-term payouts.
Hinze stressed that current employees will have the option of choosing which plan they prefer while employees not yet hired will not. Current employees might, in fact, receive higher payouts if they switch to the new plan.
Flexibility is the key. Hinze shared a graphic of three silos, representing accumulations of vacation, sick leave and bereavement. The new plan consolidates those silos into a single Paid Time Off bank, which is carried over from year to year.
“The purpose of a PTO plan is to provide employees a flexible means of accruing and utilizing paid leave,” Hinze said in her presentation. “The objective is to allow the employees to plan and manage their time off in advance.”
PTO provides a single pool of paid time off to use for any purpose, subject to the approval process. It also covers paid time previously unavailable under vacation, sick leave and bereavement.
“These old policies are very stringent in how you use the time off, whether you can use it, whether it’s paid out, etcetera,” Hinze said. “The policies are very limited.”
An example of where PTO would be beneficial include something like the death of a close cousin. Under the bereavement policy that would not be allowed, but under PTO policy it could be taken. Another example is vacation time, where the policy is “use it or lose it.” If it could not be taken it would be carried over in the PTO bank for later use.
“It’s a more flexible approach to time off for employees,” said Hinze. “It puts the employees in charge of managing their own time. The whole premise behind it is employees schedule their time off so they think about it in advance, knowing that things come up here and there."
She added, "If you get sick that doesn’t prevent you from calling in sick.”
This is the third attempt to switch to a PTO policy. The first two attempts never took off, but Hinze believes that the benefits now outweigh the sacrifice of a long-term payout. As earlier mentioned those who wish to remain with the old system are allowed to do so, even though they might receive more benefits by switching.
Employees are not allowed to borrow against their PTO before they qualify to receive it. New employees can start accruing benefits after 30 days of employment, and are subsequently building that bank for use. (New employees receive 80 hours of vacation their first year).
County board supervisors questioned the formulation of possible scenarios for reimbursement, what will and will not be allowed and other particulars. If approved by the board in August -- Tuesday’s presentation was a preview -- they may vote on the matter in August. Approval will be delayed if necessary to accommodate proposed changes. As soon as it is approved by the board sessions with employees will be held to help them understand how the new policy will affect them. It is hoped to transition to a mix of new and old as of Jan. 1, 2022.