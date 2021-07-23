Dodge County board considers paid time off policy change

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

PTO provides a single pool of paid time off to use for any purpose, subject to the approval process. It also covers paid time previously unavailable under vacation, sick leave and bereavement.

“These old policies are very stringent in how you use the time off, whether you can use it, whether it’s paid out, etcetera,” Hinze said. “The policies are very limited.”

An example of where PTO would be beneficial include something like the death of a close cousin. Under the bereavement policy that would not be allowed, but under PTO policy it could be taken. Another example is vacation time, where the policy is “use it or lose it.” If it could not be taken it would be carried over in the PTO bank for later use.

“It’s a more flexible approach to time off for employees,” said Hinze. “It puts the employees in charge of managing their own time. The whole premise behind it is employees schedule their time off so they think about it in advance, knowing that things come up here and there."

She added, "If you get sick that doesn’t prevent you from calling in sick.”