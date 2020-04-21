Dodge County Board fills leading roles

JUNEAU -- Dodge County Board of Supervisors met in unusual circumstances to reorganize and re-elected board chairman Russ Kottke.
A number of leadership positions were determined by the county board’s organizational votes Tuesday morning in the Administration Building. Repeated votes were needed for several positions based on the requirement for a clear majority of 17. The board includes 33 members.
In addition to Kottke, Dave Frohling was elected first vice chairman and Joe Marsik was elected second vice chairman.
It took four board votes to elect the executive committee of Jeff Schmitt, Dan Hilbert, Tom Schaefer and Kira Sheahan-Malloy. Schmitt was nominated for every leadership position.
The board unanimously approved one-year contract between Dodge County and the Dodge County Sheriffs Office Sworn Employees, Local 120, The Labor Association of Wisconsin Inc. A fiscal note clarifies that the adopted budget for 2020 included $50,000 within Department 00 General Revenues with the intent these funds would be transferred to the Sheriff’s Office when the contract has been approved. The adopted budget assumed a wage increase of 1.5 percent as opposed to the 3 percent increase included in the resolution. The resolution assumes the Sheriff’s Office will be able to absorb the difference between the total fiscal effect and the $50,000 included in the adopted budget.
A resolution was passed to authorize general fund and unrestricted net position transfers to offset calendar year 2019 departmental deficits. In that way budgeted funds can be applied to projects scheduled in 2019 but not yet completed. After a motion to postpone and one to amend were defeated, the vote for approval was 31-2.
