Dodge County Board fills leading roles

A number of leadership positions were determined by the county board’s organizational votes Tuesday morning in the Administration Building. Repeated votes were needed for several positions based on the requirement for a clear majority of 17. The board includes 33 members.

The board unanimously approved one-year contract between Dodge County and the Dodge County Sheriffs Office Sworn Employees, Local 120, The Labor Association of Wisconsin Inc. A fiscal note clarifies that the adopted budget for 2020 included $50,000 within Department 00 General Revenues with the intent these funds would be transferred to the Sheriff’s Office when the contract has been approved. The adopted budget assumed a wage increase of 1.5 percent as opposed to the 3 percent increase included in the resolution. The resolution assumes the Sheriff’s Office will be able to absorb the difference between the total fiscal effect and the $50,000 included in the adopted budget.