Dodge County Board has supervisor vacancy

The District 30 seat of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors has become open due to the death of MaryAnn Miller.

District 30 consists of Wards 1, 3, and 16 in the city of Beaver Dam. The vacancy will be filled by an appointment by the County Board chair and confirmed by the Dodge County Board. The term will run until April 19, 2022.

Residents of Supervisory District 1 interested in filling the vacancy should submit a letter of interest by Feb. 3 to Russell Kottke, chairman, Dodge County Board of Supervisors, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Kottke will review the letters of interest and give interested applicants a chance to present their qualifications to him. He will then select the candidate he feels will best serve the people of District 30 and submit an appointment to the Dodge County Board for confirmation.

For a map of the district or questions, visit co.dodge.wi.gov/home/showdocument?id=2145 or contact Karen Gibson, Dodge County clerk at 920-386-3605.