Dodge County Board limits executives’ powers

JUNEAU – While it wasn’t a formal censure, Dodge County Board supervisors made it clear: Top executives are not allowed to make decisions or negotiate for the county without board members’ input or knowledge.
An ordinance to clearly delineate the powers of the county’s top executives, and to limit what those powers are, was approved Tuesday night with a 22-10 vote.
The move was introduced by supervisors Dave Guckenberger, Jeff Berres, Betty Houchin and Kira Sheahan-Malloy.
Guckenberger summarized that two months earlier he had sent an email to members of the board questioning a written request by the “management team” asking department heads to identify areas where spending cuts might be achieved. That “team” was identified as County Administrator Jim Mielke, and Finance Director Dave Ehlinger, in consultation with board officers (Board Chairman Russ Kottke, First Vice Chairman Dave Froehling and Second Vice Chairman Joe Marsik).
Guckeberger indicated that there is no formal “management team,” and if not those individuals have no authority to act on behalf of the board. An Executive Committee has the authority to act in such a manner provided Wisconsin Open Meetings Laws are followed. That, and the Human Resources Committee, may also deal with such things as personnel and contract matters in closed session. Action may be taken in open session only or forwarded to the full board for final consideration and/or approval.
Attorney and board member Lisa Derr suggested such questions must be examined by the Executive Committee, and that a full quorum of members must be present for their vote to occur.
“Significant decisions should not be made outside of this legislative process,” Derr said, endorsing an amendment to the ordinance stating “Whereas a management team does not exist.”
Dan Hilbert expressed concerns that the chair will be severely limited by this restriction, and that decision making could be severely slowed down as a result.
“That is a valid concern,” said Corporation Counsel Sarah Hintze.
As presented, the ordinance defines board officers’ responsibilities as being restricted to providing leadership to the Board; ensuring proper information to the Board; planning and conducting Board meetings effectively; providing meeting management; acting under all rights granted under Rule 1: 6; making committee assignments as indicated by Rule 33; and utilizing all powers granted by resolution, ordinance, statute and emergency powers.”
It concludes, “All actions and determinations shall be taken by a quorum of the County Board or a quorum of a Committee.”
Board member Dave Froehling said, “It’s pretty obvious this resolution is aimed at me.”
He referred to the request to department heads for expenses that might be cut as a reasonable action.
“No decisions were made. You’re asking for information,” he said. “What I’m trying to do is provide leadership the board. That’s all we were doing with that request. I agree with this resolution in that it will not change anything that I do.”
Guckenberger said the change is not directed at him alone, but to all three of the board executives, and their practice of holding private meetings on other issues. He claimed that all three execs have acknowledged holding such meetings, and even met with what is now a former employee to allegedly negotiate a severance package.
He said, “I have never abdicated my representation for the people of the town of Ashippun. I put my name on the ballot and 600-and-some people circled it. They said they want me. They didn’t say ‘I want the chairman representing me.’ There are 33 of us here and we should be making the decisions — all of us, all the time. Sometimes you just have to smack people on the top of the head and say ‘You’re not doing it the right way,’ and this is one of those cases. The only way to fix this problem is to put it on a piece of paper and say ‘You can’t do this.’ And if you don’t support this you’re saying ‘You go ahead. You run the show and I’ll sit back and watch.’ I don’t agree with that. I want to be part of the process. That’s why I say the things I do and why I showed up today.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.