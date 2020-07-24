Dodge County Board limits executives’ powers

Guckenberger said the change is not directed at him alone, but to all three of the board executives, and their practice of holding private meetings on other issues. He claimed that all three execs have acknowledged holding such meetings, and even met with what is now a former employee to allegedly negotiate a severance package.

He said, “I have never abdicated my representation for the people of the town of Ashippun. I put my name on the ballot and 600-and-some people circled it. They said they want me. They didn’t say ‘I want the chairman representing me.’ There are 33 of us here and we should be making the decisions — all of us, all the time. Sometimes you just have to smack people on the top of the head and say ‘You’re not doing it the right way,’ and this is one of those cases. The only way to fix this problem is to put it on a piece of paper and say ‘You can’t do this.’ And if you don’t support this you’re saying ‘You go ahead. You run the show and I’ll sit back and watch.’ I don’t agree with that. I want to be part of the process. That’s why I say the things I do and why I showed up today.”