Dodge County Board may broadcast meetings: Options being considered for sharing, archiving

“They were all over the board,” said Reynolds. “Ninety percent of the websites reviewed had online information about packets, meeting and minutes, very similar to Dodge County. Fifty percent have integrated web calendars so you can see when the meetings are, what the agendas include and what is included in the board members’ packets for each meeting. Some have a link next to it with an audio file or a video file. Seventy-five percent provide archive online information -- mostly video -- and some with audio and transcripts. About 32 percent provide live phone video conferencing where the public is muted. A higher percentage as of recently is for board members only. That’s overall – the live meeting conferencing has been increasing with COVID. Live meeting broadcasting is at 65 percent. Very few are audio and/or text streaming. Eighteen counties reviewed provide live television broadcasting.”