Dodge County Board may broadcast meetings: Options being considered for sharing, archiving

JUNEAU – Although interest in Dodge County Board proceedings comes and goes based on the topic being discussed, board members are now considering ways to broadcast and archive meetings.
They won’t be as popular as the Disney Channel, but they will serve the purpose of record keeping and transparency, also deemed important.
“We need some direction on where we want to go with this,” said Board Chairman Russ Kottke at Monday’s Executive Committee meeting.
Information Technology Director Justin Reynolds earlier shared a memo outlining pertinent information, and requesting clarification on what the board desires and what resources they will provide to make it happen.
He summarized, “In September the committee requested approximate pricing for recording and broadcasting meetings, and to provide an update at the Oct. 5 Executive Committee and Oct. 6 Information Technology Committee for discussion and recommendations.”
The IT Department researched Wisconsin Counties with a population over 40,000 regarding their current board meeting recording procedures. For a Dodge County-wide viewpoint, the IT Department researched cities’ and villages’ board meeting procedures. For a national viewpoint, the IT Department researched the top-10 Digital Counties with a population of under 150,000 citizens.
“They were all over the board,” said Reynolds. “Ninety percent of the websites reviewed had online information about packets, meeting and minutes, very similar to Dodge County. Fifty percent have integrated web calendars so you can see when the meetings are, what the agendas include and what is included in the board members’ packets for each meeting. Some have a link next to it with an audio file or a video file. Seventy-five percent provide archive online information -- mostly video -- and some with audio and transcripts. About 32 percent provide live phone video conferencing where the public is muted. A higher percentage as of recently is for board members only. That’s overall – the live meeting conferencing has been increasing with COVID. Live meeting broadcasting is at 65 percent. Very few are audio and/or text streaming. Eighteen counties reviewed provide live television broadcasting.”
IT reached out to Charter, regarding access to a public channel.
“That industry is very fluid and always changing, so it might be difficult for them to provide,” Reynolds said.
He indicated that a video recording could be presented to seven communities with a public access channel. Those meetings could then be broadcast at a later date.
Potential solutions include archived audio only, which is uploaded to the county website; archived video only that would be available with a link from the county website; archived live transcripts that could be captioned with voice-to-text software; live video conferencing using phone lines; and live building audio providing live video to hallways; live audio streaming; live audio streaming and live video production with multiple cameras and other high quality equipment and operation.
Costs vary but could costs tens of thousands of dollars, depending on which options are pursued.
To assist with defining the scope, the IT Department asked board members to consider the following questions:
• Why record the Dodge County Board meetings for Dodge County citizens? (Goals: records, transparency, participation).
• What is the best method for Dodge County citizens to observe the County Board meetings? (Audio, video, transcript, phone).
• When would Dodge County citizens like to observe the County Board meetings? (Archived, live).
Supervisor Joe Marsik questioned whether YouTube might be an option, and was warned that the county will be unable to control what kind of advertising will be scrolled down the side of the broadcast.
“YouTube is being used widely and nation-wide,” said Reynolds. “It’s something we can consider. I can go to a different device at home, pull it up, and see that the meetings are there. They are archived.”
He indicated that his previous experience was with the Oconomowoc Area School District. There livestream.com is used. Board meetings from the last seven years have been archived. A paid subscription may cost $600 a year.
“With livestream.com you can control the content,” he said. “Both are valid options and something we could consider.”
“I think audio is the best option we have right now, but we’ll just have to see what happens,” said Kottke.
The board also discussed amending County Board Rule 14 to allow public comment at the start of each full board meeting. Supervisors concluded that public comments are more useful at the committee level, when issues are being discussed. It was also suggested that those comments would lengthen already long meetings – something it would probably be best to avoid.
