JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board hired an assistant medical examiner Tuesday, but not before lengthy debate involving arcane county board rules.
The issue at hand was obtaining approval to hire a new full-time deputy medical examiner to ease a shortage of manpower. The office currently employs two full-time and three part-time, on-call, individuals. Mutual aid is also provided by MEs from surrounding counties, although deputies are required to live in the county or within 10 miles of the county line for the sake of quick response times.
According to Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel, he and Chief Deputy Medical Examiner Brooke Kaat work full-time, but have been called to respond to situations in which deputies were not available – two of them due to medical leave. Given the lack of availability on late nights and weekends, the new position will offer much-needed flexibility.
“We’re going to lower the on-call deputies’ time and increase our own,” said Schoebel.
The new position will include benefits.
At the introduction of the resolution Rule 37 was invoked, although Corporation Counsel Kim Nass informed the board that the rule is irrelevant and should have no bearing on the measure. Rule 37 sets restrictions for hiring new county staff after Aug. 1.
"The rule applies only to a position that is created in the upcoming budget, and will be put in place as of the first of the year," Nass said. "I know that since I’ve been there there have been a number of resolutions that have been put before you that were mid-year or mid-cycle resolutions for positions. In a lot of cases they were because of things changing over the course of a year.”
The resolution was brought forward by supervisor Dan Hilbert, on behalf of the Judicial and Public Protection Committee. The committee’s vote was 3-3, and the matter was thus brought to the county board for resolution.
“You can’t be buried or cremated until a medical examiner certifies it,” said Hilbert. “Currently the two full-time people are going out at all hours to keep up with their calls. This is being proposed to deal with the department’s shortage of manpower. It is part of the service that the county provides. It’s needed and I ask for your support.”
Supervisor Betty Houtschen raised an often-repeated concern about not having enough advance notice.
“I believe that this could have come to us sooner,” she said. “I believe this proposal is trying to get around Rule 37. This is the second month in a row that we are asked to vote on a resolution that violates county policy (last month awarding a contract before approving a budget appropriation). I have no idea whether this position is needed, but it is clearly being presented to the board in the wrong way.”
She added, “This is a mistake by the administrator (Jim Mielke). He should enforce county policy. Instead he attempts to circumvent it.”
You have free articles remaining.
Supervisor Tom Nickel, who sits on the JPP Committee, said, “There is a need for this position. It is documented, but there was a possibility that it looked like we were circumventing Rule 37 and for that reason I voted no at the meeting. I will, however, be voting for this resolution tonight rather than delaying service to anyone in a time of desperate need.”
Dave Guckenberger said, “I suspect that Rule 37 was established as a planning tool, so you could plan personnel costs for the coming budget. I believe this position needs to be filled, but this should have been done in a more timely manner.”
Supervisor Lisa Derr said, “Because this is budget neutral and because there is a significant need, I believe we need to vote in favor of this."
Jeff Berres accused Mielke of having ulterior motives for recommending the new position at this late date.
“I don’t believe that anybody doubts that we probably need the position,” said Berres. “We had the same situation happen once before, and that was a finance shortfall (nearly $500,000) in the sheriff’s department. I believe the administrator has to follow the policies that we have in place.”
He continued, “We’re policy people, and I think we have a case here where our intent was to have any new positions requests submitted by August. Where is the respect when a policy is disregarded? I think that we have to inform our administrator that from now on if we create a policy that it’s up to him to enforce it.”
Jeff Schmidt suggested suspending Rule 37 before a vote was taken, although that motion was ruled out of order based on Nass’s legal opinion.
The board voted 27-3 to approve the new position.
A hire date of Oct. 17 was approved, although Schoebel indicated he has not yet interviewed anyone. Current on-call MEs are eligible to fill the position, although it will also be posted externally as well.
Presentations were shared reporting progress in economic development by Vicky Pratt of Thrive ED, and a county-wide information technology switch to a NetSuite ERP System, “One system to manage them all.” The system will be ready for use on Friday, and will go live after Jan. 1.
Thick budget books were presented to board members with a budget hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. The budget includes a total tax levy of $34,598,359 (an increase of $564,570). The proposed mill rate is $5.15 per thousand dollars of assessed value, a decrease of 26 cents per thousand from last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)