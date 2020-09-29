 Skip to main content
Dodge County Board reviews budget, revises emergency declaration
CHRIS PLANASCH

Dodge County Register of Deeds Chris Planasch reviewed her budget while waiting to present it to the Dodge County Board on Monday night. It took three hours to get through the county's 467-page draft document, with many questions asked and answered.

 KEN THOMAS, Daily Citizen

JUNEAU – It was an evening of questions, presentations and clarifications as department heads summarized their budgets at a Dodge County Board meeting Monday night in the Administration Building.

The meeting, delayed half an hour by technical issues, ran from 6:30 to 9:45 p.m., with questions from several supervisors and answers from the county’s 23 department heads.

The meeting began with approval of a revised Declaration of Emergency. Although the county is still in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a revised document limits pandemic purchases to those covered by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act reimbursement.

“Emergency purchases and relaxed procurement procedures are allowed only for CARES Act funded goods, supplies, materials and services,” the revision read.

It continued, “Standard purchasing and procurement policies and procedures, including committee and county board review and approval, if required by policies, shall apply to all other purchases of goods, supplies, materials and services.”

The move, approved with a unanimous vote, is designed to tighten up a more relaxed set of rules approved during the initial phase of the pandemic outbreak in March. No abuse was reported, according to county officials, but the change is closer to standard operating procedures.

The remainder of the evening was spent reviewing the 467-page 2021 Dodge County Preliminary Budget. The budget, as proposed, stands with an operational sum of $139 million, including a proposed $9 million borrowing for highway infrastructure projects.

The 2021 proposed tax levy stands at $36 million – an increase of 4.2 percent over 2020.

The total levy mill rate (including operations and debt service), will stand at $5.12 per $1,000 of assessed value. That total — for county purposes only — stands at just under $900,000. The total is down four-tenths of a percent from 2020.

For the owner of a $175,000 house, the proposed county tax levy would cost $897.

