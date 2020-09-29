Dodge County Board reviews budget, revises emergency declaration

JUNEAU – It was an evening of questions, presentations and clarifications as department heads summarized their budgets at a Dodge County Board meeting Monday night in the Administration Building.

The meeting, delayed half an hour by technical issues, ran from 6:30 to 9:45 p.m., with questions from several supervisors and answers from the county’s 23 department heads.

The meeting began with approval of a revised Declaration of Emergency. Although the county is still in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a revised document limits pandemic purchases to those covered by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act reimbursement.

“Emergency purchases and relaxed procurement procedures are allowed only for CARES Act funded goods, supplies, materials and services,” the revision read.

It continued, “Standard purchasing and procurement policies and procedures, including committee and county board review and approval, if required by policies, shall apply to all other purchases of goods, supplies, materials and services.”