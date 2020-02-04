Dodge County Board rule change a tricky process

JUNEAU — Shall? Should? Must? Is encouraged to?
Members of the Dodge County Board Executive Committee again debated the wording of a proposed rule change at their meeting Monday morning. The change is being considered to reduce the number of last-minute budget amendments during the final budget hearing in November.
A draft change for the county board rules of order was presented Jan. 6. On that date supervisor Joe Marsik proposed that amendments be presented in writing two weeks prior to the November budget hearing. The rule would have required a two-third’s vote to pass a last-minute amendment, rather than the 51 percent that is the norm for most board decisions.
Board Supervisor Dave Guckenberger raised the potential for a new rule after he proposed seven amendments during the final budget hearing Nov. 12, 2019. Two of those proposed changes were approved.
Marsik had explained that at least 14 days are needed for board members to properly consider such proposals, rather than five minutes after hearing them.
Reaction in January had been strongly against such broad restriction of amendments, stating that such restrictions are unconstitutional and prohibit the free exchange of ideas.
Supervisior Kira Sheahan-Malloy was perhaps the most outspoken about the proposed rule change, stating, “Micromanagement is my favorite word of the day. We like to accuse members of the board of micromanaging, but now you want to micromanage the committees, the agendas, the information that gets to the county board. Then when you’re finally able to provide somebody with some information, now you want to control the vote too. Shameful!”
On Monday Marsik shared a new draft with the two-thirds approval requirement removed; and the substitution of “is encouraged” to submit changes two weeks in advance in place of “must.”
“Is encouraged” was allowed to stand, pending future approval by the full board.
While discussing another Rule Number 8), Sheahan-Malloy objected to a requirement that “all communications between board members during board and committee meetings shall be conducted verbally.”
“What if the board member is mute?” she questioned, addressing the lack of diversity among current board members.
Committee chair Russ Kottke cut off the issue as the meeting had lasted longer than the hour-and-a-half allowed before the room was needed by another group. Execs. moved to another room to continue a closed session issue that was not revealed.
Other issues considered before adjournment included the possibility of sharing the positions of risk manager and purchasing agent with Jefferson County. Advantages of doing so include a more preventive approach to lawsuits and liabilities; and savings related to buying in quantity (toilet paper being mentioned as one example).
Committee members debated the merits of both, and asked for evidence of savings prior to pursing the matter further.