Dodge County Board rule change a tricky process

JUNEAU — Shall? Should? Must? Is encouraged to?

Members of the Dodge County Board Executive Committee again debated the wording of a proposed rule change at their meeting Monday morning. The change is being considered to reduce the number of last-minute budget amendments during the final budget hearing in November.

A draft change for the county board rules of order was presented Jan. 6. On that date supervisor Joe Marsik proposed that amendments be presented in writing two weeks prior to the November budget hearing. The rule would have required a two-third’s vote to pass a last-minute amendment, rather than the 51 percent that is the norm for most board decisions.

Board Supervisor Dave Guckenberger raised the potential for a new rule after he proposed seven amendments during the final budget hearing Nov. 12, 2019. Two of those proposed changes were approved.

Marsik had explained that at least 14 days are needed for board members to properly consider such proposals, rather than five minutes after hearing them.

Reaction in January had been strongly against such broad restriction of amendments, stating that such restrictions are unconstitutional and prohibit the free exchange of ideas.

