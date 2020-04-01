Dodge County Board seats contested

JUNEAU – Two pairs of incumbents and newcomers are battling it out to represent the voters of districts 25 and 31 on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors in the spring election on April 7. District 25 includes the First Ward in the Town of Chester and wards two, eight and 14 in the City of Waupun. District 31 includes the 11th and 13th wards in the city of Beaver Dam.
DISTRICT 31
In Beaver Dam’s District 31 newcomer Scott Petrack is taking on incumbent Kevin Burnett.
Scott Petrack
Petrack was raised in Dodge County. He is the father of three boys. He served four years with the U.S. Marine Corps, was an employee with Dodge County for 18 years and is currently an officer with the Mayville Police Department. He has been active with the Boy Scouts of America, earning an Eagle Scout Award in his youth and has served eight years as a Cub Scout leader.
Education includes graduating from Mayville High School and obtaining an associate’s degree in protective services from Chippewa Valley Technical College.
“I will represent District 31 at the Dodge County Board of Supervisors with honesty and transparency – as your representative and as a champion for all of Dodge County,” Petrack wrote. “I will prepare for all meetings and will and take my duties seriously. To learn your views I will knock on your door, talk to you and hear you. Including everyone’s opinion in what happens in Dodge County is most important. We are stronger when everyone has a voice.”
He continued, “I pledge to make decisions using the expertise of all board members; including science in making decisions and setting priorities; spending taxpayer money with caution and careful judgement; supporting county employee retention with benefits, child care and education; balancing our year-to-year budget with our long-term budget; and strengthening our county infrastructure including roads, education and libraries.”
Kevin Burnett
Burnett is currently serving his first term as a County Board Supervisor. He is also in his third term as alderman of the 13th ward in the city of Beaver Dam.
Burnett grew up just a few blocks from the Dodge County Court house, in Juneau, where his father had served on the city council. He spent the last 29 years living in Beaver Dam with his wife, Connie, who works in the Brain Injury Center at Clearview. Kevin and Connie have one daughter that recently graduated from UW-Platteville and is now a high school agriculture teacher in the Oshkosh School District.
After managing a machine shop and working as a race car mechanic on the national level, Burnett earned his degree in engineering and now is the manager of engineering at a manufacturing company in Horicon. He previously served on the Beaver Dam Landmark commission and is currently a board member of the Beaver Dam Lake Development Commission, along with being on the Beaver Dam Administrative committee. He also serves on the Dodge County IT Committee and the Dodge County Building Committee.
In his free time Kevin likes to attend high school activities especially football, basketball, hockey, FFA, and at times volunteering his services.
“I stand for the safety of our police department and want to ensure they have the tools and equipment needed to protect all the citizens of Dodge County,” Burnett said. “I also stand up for the rest of the great employees of Dodge County. They’re our greatest resource and deserve our support and respect.”
He continued, “Our tax rate is the lowest it has been in over 12 years and in order to keep it that way we need to attract more businesses, this will take some creative marketing. Adding to our tax base will keep our county portion of our property taxes at an acceptable level.”
DISTRICT 25
In the Waupun area District 25 incumbent William Hoekstra will be facing a challenge from newcomer Travis Schultz.
William Hoekstra
William Hoekstra has been a homeowner and resident in the city of Waupun, in Dodge County for more than 50 years. He and his wife, Ann are both retired and enjoy doing volunteer work. The Hoekstras have four grown children.”
Hoekstra has taken part in many workplace committees at John Deere, from whence he retired. He has served as a volunteer on the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County and the Waupun Community Coalition on Aging. In the past he has been a Little league and soccer coach in Waupun. He also enjoys gardening, riding motorcycle with his grand kids,and relaxing in his backyard.
“Being retired I have more time to serve and represent the people of Waupun and Dodge County,” he wrote. “The challenges for the future are to continue to make Waupun and Dodge County a place to live, work and raise our children in safe environment. I and other supervisors are looking to improve employment and business opportunities for Dodge County and Waupun. At the same time we must always remember that it’s the taxpayers money were spending or not spending, and to do both as wisely and carefully as we can.”
Travis Schultz
Travis Schultz has been employed at American Packaging Corporation in Columbus for the past 11 years. He runs a printing press, printing various different food labels. He has been working third shift for the last four years or so.
Schultz has been married to his wife Jessica for almost 11 years. They have four boys, ranging in age from five to 15.
Schultz is a baseball guy and loves the Brewers, Timber Rattlers, Dock Spiders, and of course the Waupun Warriors. The three youngest boys are all part of Cub Scout Pack 3714, so the whole family is very active in Scouts in general. His now serving his first year on the board for Waupun Little League. He coaches baseball throughout the summer, soccer in the fall, and this past year has been “chasing two of my boys around for Waupun Youth Wrestling.”
“As a father to four boys I have a lot invested in this community,” he wrote.
“I want to help shape the community to provide them and my fellow citizens with the best opportunities. I want to see it flourish with new ideas and businesses.
