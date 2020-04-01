Dodge County Board seats contested

In his free time Kevin likes to attend high school activities especially football, basketball, hockey, FFA, and at times volunteering his services.

“I stand for the safety of our police department and want to ensure they have the tools and equipment needed to protect all the citizens of Dodge County,” Burnett said. “I also stand up for the rest of the great employees of Dodge County. They’re our greatest resource and deserve our support and respect.”

He continued, “Our tax rate is the lowest it has been in over 12 years and in order to keep it that way we need to attract more businesses, this will take some creative marketing. Adding to our tax base will keep our county portion of our property taxes at an acceptable level.”

DISTRICT 25

In the Waupun area District 25 incumbent William Hoekstra will be facing a challenge from newcomer Travis Schultz.

William Hoekstra

William Hoekstra has been a homeowner and resident in the city of Waupun, in Dodge County for more than 50 years. He and his wife, Ann are both retired and enjoy doing volunteer work. The Hoekstras have four grown children.”