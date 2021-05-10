Dodge County Board to live stream meetings: Tech upgrades coming fast

JUNEAU – Dodge County Information Technology Department is determined to make a new system as simple and user-friendly as possible.
The multi-purpose system will be installed in the Dodge County Board room in early 2022, according to Dodge County Information Technology Director Justin Reynolds.
The upgrade was largely prompted by COVID-19 requirements, and by system obsolescence.
“The voting clickers are end-of-life-ing at the end of 2022,” said Reynolds. “That doesn’t mean they won’t continue to work but the county won’t have any support for them.”
An upgrade to the whole system was deemed the best option, even though various other steps were taken over the past year to make remote attendance possible. Those interim actions faced frustrations of their own, given active voice-call votes for those not present. Some feared that votes might be changed if board members knew how others were voting. Analysis determined that was not the case.
Other counties are responding to requests for live streaming and archiving of past meetings. With the current system such upgrades are not possible.
“We need to plan ahead of time, like other software time frames that we have,” Reynolds said. “We have to stay ahead of that so we aren’t caught with limited time to replace the old system.”
The same switch was made recently at the Dodge County Courthouse, and its transition is a model for the county board to follow.
Given the option of replacing just the voting system, or switching to a device, the IT department, with support from the board, is switching to a device. That device -- an iPad, laptop or an Android -- will allow more and better things to occur regarding public access, going paperless and being more versatile into the future.
Access to paperless documents, and to another application to vote, poses a bit of a problem, but could be overcome.
“We’ll be testing a paperless device coming up pretty soon here,” said Reynolds. “We’re looking at using a 10-inch device with a keyboard to handle both operations. It will be simple to operate. It will allow supervisors to email, to vote, to view paperless agendas, to do a little email research, but it won’t be a full-blown computer that you can do whatever you want. It’s a board device. We want it to be reliable and simple to use. We’ll also focus on using one device to be cost conscious.”
Note-taking capability is also being considered.
It has yet to be determined whether board members can take the devices with them or must leave them behind. Many board members could use their own devices to access information separate from their dedicated county devices. Reynolds guesses that the devices will be carried by board members. Extras must be purchased for instances when a board member might forget it or when a device is being updated or repaired.
Cost varies widely, but is estimated at $20,000 to $30,000 for the devices alone. Electrical upgrades will be needed to install outlets at each board room desk.
Other counties are upgrading as well, with Sauk County choosing an Android tablet. Many school boards use laptops, although they are most costly. With the large county board (33), about 40 would have to be purchased.
“It can add up quick, but we’re trying to manage the cost,” Reynolds said.
A request for proposals is the most likely step in moving forward with device selection.
Video streaming was the first objective of the current upgrade, and it is anticipated to go live in June. The switchover to devices is expected to follow next spring’s election – April of 2022.
Upgrades during COVID are currently being utilized, and will continue to be used for as long as needed. Board meetings were broadcast to the first floor auditorium, to allow press and members of the public to social distance. Board members could attend remotely via phone or computer. (It should be noted that the recent ending of the county’s Declaration of Emergency was ended with the goal of getting board members to meet in person again).
“COVID brought a lot of this forward, which is probably a good thing,” commented Karen Gibson, who is in charge of manipulating cameras and managing other operations during board meetings. “I’m not very good when it comes to technology, but Justin and the IT guys are very helpful, along with my staff. I’m sure things will go smoothly while we transition to the new system.”
