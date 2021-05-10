Dodge County Board to live stream meetings: Tech upgrades coming fast

The same switch was made recently at the Dodge County Courthouse, and its transition is a model for the county board to follow.

Given the option of replacing just the voting system, or switching to a device, the IT department, with support from the board, is switching to a device. That device -- an iPad, laptop or an Android -- will allow more and better things to occur regarding public access, going paperless and being more versatile into the future.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Access to paperless documents, and to another application to vote, poses a bit of a problem, but could be overcome.

“We’ll be testing a paperless device coming up pretty soon here,” said Reynolds. “We’re looking at using a 10-inch device with a keyboard to handle both operations. It will be simple to operate. It will allow supervisors to email, to vote, to view paperless agendas, to do a little email research, but it won’t be a full-blown computer that you can do whatever you want. It’s a board device. We want it to be reliable and simple to use. We’ll also focus on using one device to be cost conscious.”

Note-taking capability is also being considered.