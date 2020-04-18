Dodge County Board to meet in person: Room set up for social distancing

JUNEAU – Some things are best done in person, and that is one reason the Dodge County Board of Supervisors will meet at Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the first floor auditorium, despite COVID-19 restrictions.
With 33 total members swearing their oaths of office and an agenda of business to complete, making other arrangements was deemed too complicated by board chairman Russ Kottke.
The organizational meeting, proscribed by law, posed a logistical problem, according to County Clerk Karen Gibson.
“We wanted as many county board members as possible to be involved in voting for positions like the county board chairman, officers and the executive committee,” said Gibson. “If we had a recount we would have had to adjourn after the swearing in and hold an organizational meeting a week later. The election had a major part in choosing the April 21 date. There is now no need to hold a meeting on April 28.”
That is, however, contrary to a Wisconsin law prohibiting meetings of 10 or more people. At the same time the Wisconsin Counties Association has declared that county boards are allowed – in many cases required — to meet to conduct regular business.
Accommodations are being made for board members who are uncomfortable attending the meeting. (Microsoft TEAM is the chosen app). Cathy Houchin has already sworn her oath remotely. Larry Schraufnagel will swear the oath from his car outside the Administration Building. New board member Jenifer Hedrick attended orientation Friday and swore her oath at that time. They will all participate remotely in Tuesday’s meeting.
“They’ll be emailing their votes and they will be verified before they are added to the final tally,” Gibson said.
As reported at the last meeting on March 17, the auditorium has been thoroughly disinfected, and board members will sit at opposite ends of eight-foot tables. Committee meetings have been held there for the past month, with some members participating via phone.
“We always have at least one committee member present,” said Gibson. “As always the public is welcome to attend. The room is set up so everyone can be six feet apart.”
On Tuesday, press and members of the public may watch the proceedings remotely in the fourth floor board room, which will be otherwise empty. It is not being used as usual since board member desks are too close together to allow for safe interaction.
