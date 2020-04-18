Dodge County Board to meet in person: Room set up for social distancing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JUNEAU – Some things are best done in person, and that is one reason the Dodge County Board of Supervisors will meet at Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the first floor auditorium, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

With 33 total members swearing their oaths of office and an agenda of business to complete, making other arrangements was deemed too complicated by board chairman Russ Kottke.

The organizational meeting, proscribed by law, posed a logistical problem, according to County Clerk Karen Gibson.

“We wanted as many county board members as possible to be involved in voting for positions like the county board chairman, officers and the executive committee,” said Gibson. “If we had a recount we would have had to adjourn after the swearing in and hold an organizational meeting a week later. The election had a major part in choosing the April 21 date. There is now no need to hold a meeting on April 28.”

That is, however, contrary to a Wisconsin law prohibiting meetings of 10 or more people. At the same time the Wisconsin Counties Association has declared that county boards are allowed – in many cases required — to meet to conduct regular business.