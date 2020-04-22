Dodge County Board told more Covid-19 testing will provide more accurate picture

Locally, coronavirus patients range in age from the 30s to the upper 80s. Worldwide, the list of symptoms has grown, from fever, shortness of breath and cough to 12 common signs. Other signs can include the loss of smell, loss of taste and fatigue. Symptoms can be mild, or extreme, with the latter requiring hospitalization and perhaps resulting in death.

Testing is still the gold standard, according to Sauer, with the state’s capacity to administer and process those tests still a work in progress. Oral or nasal swabs provide a quick indication as to whether a person has the virus at the time of the test. There is still a marked shortage in the availability testing materials.

“That is changing just like everything else,” Sauer said. “The governor has put out that everyone should be tested and Public Health is supporting that. We aren’t quite there with our supplies, but then we can see what is really happening.”

Sauer said coronavirus is still evolving, still changing.

“We don’t have all the answers,” she said. “We — meaning local public health and the World Health Organization — are learning different things. So guidance that comes out from the state and from Center for Disease Control is being pushed out and being developed. We are sharing that information with our partners as well.”