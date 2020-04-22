Dodge County Board told more Covid-19 testing will provide more accurate picture

JUNEAU — One death, 19 confirmed positive cases and 563 negative tests are the latest coronavirus statistics for Dodge County.
Of the 19 confirmed cases, five were hospitalized. The 13 people who are well are now out of isolation and resuming their daily activities, or as much as the pandemic will allow.
That’s the Dodge County COVID-19 tally so far, but there are many more that are undocumented according to Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. She presented those and other facts to the Dodge County Board Tuesday in the Administration Building.
Lisa Derr was the only board member wearing a mask, along with one of three press members. Three board members participated via phone.
“The data we now have is very limited because we have not been testing everybody,” said Sauer. “As more testing becomes available, that number will change. The picture we now have is not a true reflection of how we are doing as a whole. As (testing) grows, we’ll know better how we’re really doing in Dodge County and Wisconsin.”
Thirty board members attended the in-person meeting, with social distancing loosely observed in the building’s first-floor auditorium. Eight rounds of ballots for board positions were handed to and collected from board members by Corporation Counsel Kim Nass and Deputy Clerk Shelby Miller.
Locally, coronavirus patients range in age from the 30s to the upper 80s. Worldwide, the list of symptoms has grown, from fever, shortness of breath and cough to 12 common signs. Other signs can include the loss of smell, loss of taste and fatigue. Symptoms can be mild, or extreme, with the latter requiring hospitalization and perhaps resulting in death.
Testing is still the gold standard, according to Sauer, with the state’s capacity to administer and process those tests still a work in progress. Oral or nasal swabs provide a quick indication as to whether a person has the virus at the time of the test. There is still a marked shortage in the availability testing materials.
“That is changing just like everything else,” Sauer said. “The governor has put out that everyone should be tested and Public Health is supporting that. We aren’t quite there with our supplies, but then we can see what is really happening.”
Sauer said coronavirus is still evolving, still changing.
“We don’t have all the answers,” she said. “We — meaning local public health and the World Health Organization — are learning different things. So guidance that comes out from the state and from Center for Disease Control is being pushed out and being developed. We are sharing that information with our partners as well.”
Sauer said that the best advice is to stay at home until testing supplies are available. Many treatments are being investigated, but the only treatment involves treating symptoms — diarrhea, nausea and fever — and supporting organ function.
The role of Sauer’s office, and other Public Health offices, is clear.
“We have always responded to outbreaks,” said Sauer. “This is nothing new for Public Health. We’ve been behind the scenes responding to disease on a daily basis. Our goal is preventing community-wide transmission and outbreaks.”
Steps to mitigate the pandemic include contact tracing (tracking exposure to those who are diagnosed sick), supporting people who are in isolation and providing support to both. Keys for preventing spread involve encouraging social distancing, staying at home, supporting care and medical facilities with supplies, and sharing information about resources and how to get them.
“Supplies are not coming down and flowing the way we hoped they would be, but we’re optimistic that it is coming and we’ll see a lot more of them in the very near future,” Sauer said.
She deferred questions related to business openings and ending the Safer at Home restrictions, indicating that people have to decide what they are comfortable with, and to do their best to avoid behaviors likely to encourage a spike in cases if restrictions are lifted, and to promote public health practices with whatever means are available.
“Public Health takes the well-being of our community very seriously and we want to protect the people in our community,” said Sauer. “That is what the Public Health Office is all about, and what we strive to advance each and every day.”
