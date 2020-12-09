Dodge County broadband moving forward as CARES Act funds needed projects

JUNEAU – Dodge County is using CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding to complete broadband projects that did not receive funding from the 2020 PSC Broadband Expansion Grant.
On Oct. 8 Dodge County was notified that it was awarded up to $1.22 million to fund projects. The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020.
“This wasn’t a spur of the moment type deal on our part,” said Dodge County Planning/Economic Development Administrator Nate Olson. “When we were notified in October that the finances might be available we were ready to move forward.”
Work is moving ahead on 12 projects. When completed, it will reach approximately 7,624 residents over 900 square miles.
Mark Dodge, a relative of Civil War Gov. Henry Dodge for whom the county is named, spoke of his role with Bertram Communications.
“These projects are being done under a very aggressive schedule for completion,” he said. “Normally, these projects take between nine and 18 months and we were given two and a half. With a lot of help from people in this room we have set an unprecedented timeline. This will serve about 1,500 households and about 167 businesses. Meeting with the village boards, individuals and others their requests have been overwhelming. It’s very concerning that in 2020 we have this little coverage within an area.”
He shared that ladies in Burnett had offered pies and cookies as added incentive to hurry his work.
Funding is only provided for infrastructure projects that are constructed, and operational, by Dec. 30, 2020. Olson said project implementation should be completed and functional by Dec. 20.
“Overall, Dodge County has put forth a significant effort towards addressing the high speed internet deficiencies in the region,” Olson said. “While the issues were known pre-covid, they have been exponentially increased with the pandemic. Our current efforts will establish infrastructure that will improve coverage in the rural areas and areas in close proximity to urban areas. Improving the broadband infrastructure will assist with the current business and household needs, but will also assist with our goal of addressing the county’s demographic trends.”
Those trends include business and residential growth to create and fill jobs, both in and around the region.
Dodge County worked with the service providers to determine projects from the 2020 PSC Broadband application they could complete by the deadline.
“This took extensive analyzing, as many pieces need to come together” said Oson.
The project includes four new towers and eight fixed wireless structures placed on existing structures.
“These areas are in need of high speed internet service; local businesses, town officials, and residents can attest to the deficiencies they are currently facing,” Olson said.
The county is also applying for the next round (2021) PSC grants totaling $658,000. A total of nine more projects are being promoted, building off the 12 currently being completed. Olson indicated that building on this year’s successes might make them more likely to obtain approval.
“That application was due last week and we did get that in,” he said.
