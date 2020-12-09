Dodge County broadband moving forward as CARES Act funds needed projects

JUNEAU – Dodge County is using CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding to complete broadband projects that did not receive funding from the 2020 PSC Broadband Expansion Grant.

On Oct. 8 Dodge County was notified that it was awarded up to $1.22 million to fund projects. The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020.

“This wasn’t a spur of the moment type deal on our part,” said Dodge County Planning/Economic Development Administrator Nate Olson. “When we were notified in October that the finances might be available we were ready to move forward.”

Work is moving ahead on 12 projects. When completed, it will reach approximately 7,624 residents over 900 square miles.

Mark Dodge, a relative of Civil War Gov. Henry Dodge for whom the county is named, spoke of his role with Bertram Communications.