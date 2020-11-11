Dodge County budget approved after contentious, 5-hour meeting

JUNEAU – After five-hour meeting that Dodge County Board Chairman Russ Kottke said was “disgusting,” a county budget was approved 24 to 5 with 4 board members absent.
Last year a four-hour county board budget meeting included 16 amendments, most of which were soundly rejected. Kottke had tried to avoid a lengthy budget meeting this year through a series of special Finance Committee meetings. Those efforts may have reduced the number of amendments to 8 (of which two passed) but it didn’t shorten the meeting. The budget is a solid one, according to Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke. The 2021 document totals $156.2 million, up from $133 million in 2020. That includes $9 million for road repairs and improvements, largely in response to urgent needs and long-deferred repairs.
The property tax levy is set at more than $36 million, up $2 million from 2020. The mill rate will stand at $5.13, down a penny from 2020. That translates into a savings of $1 for the owner of a $100,000 home, for county purposes only.
“We had a couple comments during the public hearing which we don’t usually have,” said County Clerk Karen Gibson. “It’s been many years since we’ve had that. We expected a number of amendments, which is exactly what we got. I’m not sure they had to debate an hour on road repairs, but they did.”
Chairman Kottke was more direct.
“A lot of this could have been talked about at the finance committee-of-the-whole meeting,” he said. “It would be nice not to make the finance director have to figure this out at the last minute. I think some of the board members could have brought these questions up beforehand, but they chose not to. Other counties pass their budgets in half an hour and it takes us five hours? Something’s wrong.”
An earlier proposal from the Executive Committee would have required amendments to be submitted weeks in advance of budget approval, but was soundly rejected. There are no plans to bring that measure back.
“It would never work with the board we have now.” Kottke said. “There are five or six members who want to micro-manage everything. We just have to find some other way to work through it.”
He added, “I’m happy with the budget as approved. There’s a little increase but not much. Now we’ve got $9 million to get some roads done. We had to raise the debt levy to do it but I’d still call that a good thing.“
