Dodge County budget approved after contentious, 5-hour meeting

“A lot of this could have been talked about at the finance committee-of-the-whole meeting,” he said. “It would be nice not to make the finance director have to figure this out at the last minute. I think some of the board members could have brought these questions up beforehand, but they chose not to. Other counties pass their budgets in half an hour and it takes us five hours? Something’s wrong.”

An earlier proposal from the Executive Committee would have required amendments to be submitted weeks in advance of budget approval, but was soundly rejected. There are no plans to bring that measure back.

“It would never work with the board we have now.” Kottke said. “There are five or six members who want to micro-manage everything. We just have to find some other way to work through it.”

He added, “I’m happy with the budget as approved. There’s a little increase but not much. Now we’ve got $9 million to get some roads done. We had to raise the debt levy to do it but I’d still call that a good thing.“

