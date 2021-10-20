Dodge County budget revealed: Tax levy to go down despite budget increase

JUNEAU – While Dodge County is at the maximum tax levy allowed by the Wisconsin’s state levy limits, the mill rate will likely go down.

Facts and figures were revealed with the 237-page budget document delivered Tuesday night at the Dodge County Administration Building.

The balanced budget stands at $168.4 million, up almost $715,000 from 2021. A total of 21.3 percent of the total is collected through property taxes. Everything else is collected through fees, grants or charges to customers. A total of $8.7 million is funded by the county’s half-perfect sales tax.

According to Finance Director Dave Ehlinger, the actual levy went down by $260,000. The mill rate, per $100,000 of assessed property value, went down by almost 35 cents. The 2021 rate was $5.13, and for 2022 stands at a recommended $4.78.

“If you have a property valued at the average home’s $195,500, you should go down by about $68,” Ehlinger said.

A total of $1.2 million in fund balance was set to maintain the goal of having a three-month reserve to cover budgeted expanses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}