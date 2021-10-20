Dodge County budget revealed: Tax levy to go down despite budget increase

JUNEAU – While Dodge County is at the maximum tax levy allowed by the Wisconsin’s state levy limits, the mill rate will likely go down.
Facts and figures were revealed with the 237-page budget document delivered Tuesday night at the Dodge County Administration Building.
The balanced budget stands at $168.4 million, up almost $715,000 from 2021. A total of 21.3 percent of the total is collected through property taxes. Everything else is collected through fees, grants or charges to customers. A total of $8.7 million is funded by the county’s half-perfect sales tax.
According to Finance Director Dave Ehlinger, the actual levy went down by $260,000. The mill rate, per $100,000 of assessed property value, went down by almost 35 cents. The 2021 rate was $5.13, and for 2022 stands at a recommended $4.78.
“If you have a property valued at the average home’s $195,500, you should go down by about $68,” Ehlinger said.
A total of $1.2 million in fund balance was set to maintain the goal of having a three-month reserve to cover budgeted expanses.
“This is the first budget in at least a decade that does not apply any general fund unassigned fund balance to adhere to levy limits,” said Finance Director Dave Ehlinger. “Stated in another way we are not using our ‘savings account’ to pay for normal activities.”
A standout in the budget, according to Ehlinger, is that the debt service tax levy stands at zero, due to applying debt service fund balancing against the tax levy.
On the negative side, Dodge County has a low score as far as net new construction is concerned.
“For 2022 Dodge County is lagging behind most neighboring counties as well as the state,” noted the budget summary. Equalized value is a combination of expansion (new construction) and inflation (market value of properties). In a comparison of equalized values Dodge County’s increase for 2022 stands at 6.53 percent compared to Columbia County’s 7.22 percent, Jefferson County’s 6.87 percent and Washington County’s 7.23 percent. The statewide average is 6.64 percent.
County Administrator Jim Mielke thanked all of those involved in formulating and presenting the budget.
“Once again throughout the entire budget process we had outstanding cooperation from the department heads,” said Mielke. “We’ve met the challenges. I’m very pleased with the budget and am proud to be standing here tonight presenting it to you. Through the 2022 budget we’re investing in human services, public safety, highways, our information technology structure, making improvements in our parks system (at Derge and Ledge parks), our work force (with a cost of living adjustment of 1.25 percent on Jan. 1 and a planned step movement in July). In my opinion it’s a very strong budget.”
Ehlinger asked that budget changes be submitted to the finance department as early as possible to allow personnel to formulate impacts on the overall plan. In the past a number of changes were proposed at the last minute causing chaos in the final budget tabulation.
A public budget hearing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. Budget adoption is scheduled for Nov. 9, at 9 a.m.
The entire document is currently posted on the Dodge County website, www.co.dodge.wi.gov.