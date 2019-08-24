JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is planning to turn to its former quarters next door to meet its current and future needs.
A large-scale recycling project, if approved by the Dodge County Board, will save a 1977 building and its renovation will save an estimated $340,000 over building a new structure.
The Building Committee has been exploring what to do with its former Pod J Huber (work-release) facility long before it was officially closed Dec. 17. The facility up to that point included a 1959 structure, a 1977 addition and the current sheriff’s office in what had originally served as the county courthouse.
The 1959 portion, which is a far cry from current building standards and codes, must go. Costs for razing the section have not yet been gathered due to questions about what will be done to the site following demolition.
The 1977 portion, however, was built in a way that is easily adaptable to modern use as a parking and storage facility, possibly with a classroom and training facility upstairs. Plans are to demolish its interior and to start fresh with entirely new walls and systems — far more cost-effective than trying to adapt it for its new purposes. The lower level will be used for vehicle parking while the upper portion will not be utilized until the space is needed.
Each floor includes approximately 9,600 square feet.
Jeffrey Hazekamp of Angus Young Associates in Janesville and Madison summarized his architectural firm’s findings, including cost estimates. Lower-level changes include replacement of mechanical, electric and plumbing systems, including installation of a new fire suppression system; SWAT team equipment storage and shooting range interior walls and finishes; regrading the floor to provide drainage for wet vehicles; installation of firearm cleaning and storage areas, along with ammunition storage space; and generous parking spaces between structural pillars. The project will cost an estimated $502,500.
Lower-level demolition will cost approximately $103,000 if pursued independently from renovation.
Construction of a brand new storage facility would total $843,400, meaning the county would spend $340,000 more for a new facility and lose 3,000 square feet, according to Hazekamp.
Finishing the first floor— not anticipated at this time — is estimated to cost just under $1.25 million.
All costs are estimated with no actual bid results.
No figures have been gathered for the cost of demolishing the 1959 building and what will be done to that site afterward. Options for the site include installing outdoor parking, converting it to green space or a combination thereof. An estimate for installing a north side garage door was presumed to be impractical because of costs, in part due to the need for a retaining wall to allow a driveway to West Street.
Related, but unconnected by cost, are plans to rearrange some of the spaces within the current sheriff’s department office to better meet department needs. That rearranging does not include utilization of the 1977 upper floor space.
Nothing is budgeted for the former Pod J space this year other than costs for consulting and planning. Committee members hope to include former Pod J demolition and renovation costs in the 2020 budget. County personnel will conduct the bidding process, with help from Angus Young in establishing bid requirements and specifications.
Committee members agreed by consensus to recommend the plan to the county board, and to move forward to include funding in the 2020 budget.
In other business, the committee hopes to bid to replace all county building signage — including at the county airport — in 2020. A total of $35,000 was budgeted for this year’s replacement of three faded signs, with an additional $55,000 needed for complete replacement. Three existing signs have already been repainted by county personnel, and reportedly look terrific.
“Basically you’re losing 3,000 square feet (by building a new storage facility) and spending $340,000 more.” Jeffrey Hazekamp, architect
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)