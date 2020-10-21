Dodge County business development efforts outlined

JUNEAU – Dodge County has reasons for optimism according to a progress report Thrive Economic Development group provided to the county board of supervisors.

Thrive ED is a contracted agency that has been providing economic development services to Dodge County for three years.

“While COVID 19 continues to affect our businesses, we are reporting our busiest year of activity since we began providing services to Jefferson County four years ago,” said Pratt.

She introduced Deb Reinbold who has been hired full time and will dedicate at least 75 percent of her time to promoting Dodge County.

"Our focus areas have been business development, which is working to retain and grow our primary businesses sector and attract new ones; workforce development, which is to insure we have a long-term supply of workers to supply our primary industries; and of course branding, marketing and communications, which is to make sure that we're telling the story, that we're getting the word out, that we're driving business opportunities to Dodge and Jefferson counties."