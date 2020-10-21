Dodge County business development efforts outlined

JUNEAU – Dodge County has reasons for optimism according to a progress report Thrive Economic Development group provided to the county board of supervisors.
Thrive ED is a contracted agency that has been providing economic development services to Dodge County for three years.
“While COVID 19 continues to affect our businesses, we are reporting our busiest year of activity since we began providing services to Jefferson County four years ago,” said Pratt.
She introduced Deb Reinbold who has been hired full time and will dedicate at least 75 percent of her time to promoting Dodge County.
“Our focus areas have been business development, which is working to retain and grow our primary businesses sector and attract new ones; workforce development, which is to insure we have a long-term supply of workers to supply our primary industries; and of course branding, marketing and communications, which is to make sure that we’re telling the story, that we’re getting the word out, that we’re has prodriving business opportunities to Dodge and Jefferson counties.”
Pratt indicated that services have been provided to most Dodge County municipalities, and that back to business (COVID 19) assistance has been provided as well. The largest recipients of those services are more than 30 businesses in Beaver Dam and about 23 in Watertown. Most of those businesses are in the service sector, followed by retail stores, then bars and restaurants.
Wins for Dodge County include AutoPets in Juneau. The manufacturer of an automatic, self-cleaning litterbox (soon to launch a line of automatic pet feeders), added 30,000 square feet of manufacturing space. Dozens of new jobs will be added to the local economy.
Pratt reported that online page views for her two-county service stand at 18,467, up more than 74 percent over the previous year.
Board members are skeptical, as growth is more prominent in Jefferson County and the I-94 corridor. Pratt could not reveal details of a project soon to be finalized and reportedly good news for Dodge County.
The items debated and approved include the purchase of a used $150,000 Volvo paver (using Highway Department funds); a fencing project to secure the county justice facility (using $130,000 in sales tax revenue); a list of 22 county bridge projects (beyond 2021); zoning to allow expansion of a Menards cement block factory in the Town of Hubbard; and a Capital Improvement Plan for 2021 through 2025.
An effort to change the land use code for creating a wedding barn on property owned by Jason and Victoria Braunschweig was denied with a 19-14 vote.
A financial plan for the 2021 Dodge County budget was delayed to the November meeting.
The board also approved a rule disallowing public comment during county board meetings, indicating that comments are better made at the committee level. Three citizens were picketing against the move before the meeting began, arguing that the rule prevents public input at the critical point before board approval.
