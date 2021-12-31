Dodge County child care shortage addressed by employers, caregivers and public officials

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That will require different thinking as to how to approach the challenges identified and that is the process we’re working on now,” Schlieve said. “While I can’t yet predict when change will happen, I can tell you that it will take all interested parties to participate in the process to make change.”

Schools may play a role

One idea that is working for a community in the region is a child care center inside of a local school. Cambria-Friesland School District Superintendent Tim Raymond said Bright Beginners Early Child Care Learning Center has a curriculum for birth to 5 year olds with DPI licensed teachers in the 3K, 4K and 5K classrooms.

Cambria with a population under 800 has several large agricultural-related businesses.

Most school districts have children in 4K until 12th grade with a few students being assisted with education at three years old. Many have some sort of afterschool program offered such as the Dodge County YMCA offering child care for area schools.

Cambria-Friesland’s neighbor, Randolph School District, rents out space to a child care provider and says they see some advantages as well.