Dodge County child care shortage addressed by employers, caregivers and public officials

Community leaders are working together to address childcare shortages that are effecting the workforce and therefore the economy in Dodge County.
Currently, Community Care Preschool and Childcare Administrator Renae Henning said families have to start looking as soon as they are aware of a pregnancy if the parents want to continue their careers following the maternity and paternity leave.
“As soon as you leave your doctor, you should be looking,” Henning said.
Henning, who has been at Community Care for 15 years said there is a shortage of child care workers even as some local child care providers have closed in the past couple of years for a variety of reasons.
“I know there is help wanted everywhere, but it is a specific skill set needed here,” Henning said. “It matters where your children spend their early years and what they are doing.”
A dream candidate would have a two or four year degree in early education and willing to build relationships with the children and the families. But pay has not always matched expectations for people with those qualifications.
Employers seek solutions
Employers and public officials in Dodge and Fond du Lac counties are trying to address the issue, according to Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve.
“COVID-19 really magnified the issue of available childcare options in our community, and frankly across the region,” Schlieve said. “Prior to COVID, locally we had been working with Wee Care, one of our daycare providers, to try and expand their facility to address a growing wait list that they have (continue to have). In 2021, a second daycare in town, Little Sprouts, closed, creating an even wider gap in available resources.”
Schlieve said an employer and childcare provider roundtable held in October found a significant gap with childcare that prevents people from entering and remaining in the workforce.
Some of the points made during the roundtable were:
- Employers noted challenges in hiring staff due to lack of available childcare, transportation and available/affordable housing;
- Employers noted ongoing pandemic-related challenges, specifically changing schedules related to virtual schooling and quarantining;
- Employers noted daycare concentration in higher population areas presents a challenge when employees are working from home;
- Employers considered inhouse daycare, but determined it would be more effective to work with existing providers;
- Worker shortages are leading to increased work hours for some employees creating mismatches in child care availability;
- Daycare providers said staffing shortages are directly related to wages and benefits.
“We have since been trying to frame up solutions to pursue funding through various grant programs to address known issues,” Schlieve said. “To strengthen our applications for state and federal grants, we need to quantify the need in our counties.”
Need is widespread
In the process of working on this issue, a number of challenges facing childcare were discussed, including cost to construct a facility, industry regulations, and staffing, Schlieve said.
“When we started talking with our neighboring communities, we realized that we all are facing the same crisis,” SChlieve said.
Schlieve said they are working with the Research Center at UW Oshkosh and large employers to survey their workforce to quantify childcare needs/challenges. Another focus is comparing services in Dodge and Fond du Lac counties with others in the state who are further ahead on the issue including Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties. The state of Wisconsin also is actively trying to address the issue.
“Childcare providers absolutely need to be part of the solution in each community,” Schlieve said. “If anything, hopefully it will mean greater support for the work they are doing – at least that is my hope.”
Schlieve said the goal has to be to expand capacity of daycare throughout the region to help individuals return to the workforce.
“That will require different thinking as to how to approach the challenges identified and that is the process we’re working on now,” Schlieve said. “While I can’t yet predict when change will happen, I can tell you that it will take all interested parties to participate in the process to make change.”
Schools may play a role
One idea that is working for a community in the region is a child care center inside of a local school. Cambria-Friesland School District Superintendent Tim Raymond said Bright Beginners Early Child Care Learning Center has a curriculum for birth to 5 year olds with DPI licensed teachers in the 3K, 4K and 5K classrooms.
Cambria with a population under 800 has several large agricultural-related businesses.
Most school districts have children in 4K until 12th grade with a few students being assisted with education at three years old. Many have some sort of afterschool program offered such as the Dodge County YMCA offering child care for area schools.
Cambria-Friesland’s neighbor, Randolph School District, rents out space to a child care provider and says they see some advantages as well.
“There is absolutely something to be said for families that enter our building for child care purposes have a greater knowledge of the goings on of our school and a comfort level as their children transition to 4K,” Randolph School District Superintendent Ty Breitlow said. “We all believe that there are students who may not otherwise attend our school if it were not for the Randolph Early Learning Center. Our partnership is reciprocal and essential for the sustainability of our community and district. The RELC being in our building also provides the opportunity to know our students better when they enter 4K and for better alignment of the curriculum between levels.”
There are 40 families who participate in the child care center in the Cambria-Friesland School District. Raymond said that some days there are 24 children there with some spending part of the day there and others there for longer. Staff arrive to man the program at 5:15 a.m. and stay until the last child is picked up between 5:30 or 6 p.m.
“It’s been a labor of love to serve our families,” Raymond said.
The program began seven years ago when the district began realizing that it was losing students to other districts. At the time the closest child care providers were in other cities and the families would start taking their children to those cities and end up educating them there as well.
The program is free for Cambria-Friesland residents and paid by the district’s funds that are earmarked for a community fund. Raymond said he is very proud of the district having the program.
“The cost of child care has become so unrealistic that it is a true burden on families,” Raymond said.
Raymond said that parents are surveyed and with some saying that they remain in the district because of the connections their children made with the schools and with the school funding formula being based on the number of students in the district that it helps in the long run to keep the families interested in attending Cambria Friesland School.
There are some other advantages to starting the children learning at an early age.
“Our teachers in the elementary school noticed first,” Raymond said.
The children who come from the child care center are better prepared for school.
“They are on a different playing field,” Raymond said. “The transition is not as scary. They just go down the hall.”
Larger communities do have greater access to child care, but Raymond said a similar program could work in a bigger city.
The child care workers also see benefits from working for the district. Raymond said the pay is not the same although he would support improvements in what the early educators are paid. However the big advantage is the staff gets the same insurance packages as other district employees.
He speculates that one possible future will be a larger focus in adding 3K to schools, much like what happened when 4K was implemented more than a decade ago in many school districts.
